Fantasy football Dynasty league trade value charts (October update)

We are well into the 2022 season and it is time for some updated Dynasty trade values! Saquon Barkley is climbing up the chart as are many of the 2022 Rookie wide receivers. I know some of my Leagues have people already dropping out of contention and selling early. Make sure to scoop up value when you can and prepare to win your league. It is time to start looking at your rosters and making some tough decisions. But, there is still a lot of season left and things can change pretty quickly. There are Managers out there with Jonathan Taylor and Javonte Williams who thought they were contending this year (me). Things change fast.

Make sure to float out some trade requests. ABT: Always be trading.

Here is the Chart:

Based on popular request, here is a Downloadable Excel sheet version

Dynasty Trade Value Chart – October – TA – 1 QB

What is different with this chart?

I was able to partner here with the experts at The Athletic to make a special edition of the Dynasty trade value chart. I did this by generating exclusive values ​​based on the experts here and then comparing those values ​​vs. my published market (ECR) version of the chart. The ECR (+/-) column can be used to find which players the experts here want you to buy or sell and help identify some key market deficiencies! That way you can really get an edge on your league mates.