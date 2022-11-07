Fantasy Football: Aaron Jones injury Fallout plus beat the Week 10 waiver wire claims

There weren’t many injuries of note Sunday in Week 10 of the NFL season, and for that, we should all be thankful. We’ve taken enough hits lately, so getting through (most) of a week without too many notable injuries is a welcome change.

Of course, that’s not to say there weren’t any injuries. Among Fantasy-relevant players, Evan Engram left Sunday’s game with a back injury, and Romeo Doubs had to be carted to the Locker room with an ankle injury, while his Packers teammate Christian Watson was evaluated for a concussion for the second week in a row , leaving Aaron Rodgers even more short-handed as the Packers try to come back from their 3-6 start to the season. But the biggest blow the Packers offense took Sunday came in the form of running back Aaron Jones’ ankle injury.

Jones left the game in the third quarter due to the injury, and while he was able to jog back to the Locker room, he was spotted in the Locker room after the game with a boot on his foot and “a noticeable limp,” according to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. For his part, Jones told Reporters after the game he was “a little sore,” but felt like he could have kept playing.

X-rays on Jones’ ankle/foot came back negative, so that, along with his comments, seems to indicate he avoided a serious injury. Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean Jones won’t have to miss any time at all, and ankle injuries often get worse the next day as the swelling starts to set in.

The Packers face the Cowboys in Week 10 and then have a short week ahead of a Week 11 Matchup with the Titans on Thursday Night Football, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him miss at least one of those games. We’ll get more details on that in the coming days, but it looks like we could have a week or two of AJ Dillon as the lead back for the Packers.

That’s not quite as exciting these days as it would have been in the past, of course, as the Packers offense just isn’t nearly as good as it has been in recent seasons. They just managed nine points against the Lions Sunday, with Jones and Dillon combining for 14.4 PPR points between them. Still, Dillon getting an opportunity to play 70% of the snaps is part of why you drafted him, and I have to imagine he’ll end up being ranked as a top-15 RB, at least, for Week 10 if Jones is out .

Of course, that doesn’t matter much for those of you potentially looking to replace Jones on the waiver wire in Week 10. You’ll have to look elsewhere, with Dillon already rostered in 91% of CBS Fantasy leagues. The rest of tonight’s newsletter has my early Week 10 waiver-wire targets, although I have to warn you: This is one of the weakest groups of the season. That’s what happens when there aren’t many notable injuries. A blessing and a curse.

Oct 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) Rushes for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. USA TODAY



We got some reports Sunday about Odell Beckham getting close to being cleared from his torn ACL, which means we should expect him to sign sometime soon. For my early look at the waiver wire, I wrote about which teams should be looking to add him and whether you need to make him a priority add on waivers this week. Here’s who else we’ll be looking at Entering Week 10:

Top targets:

Jeff Wilson, RB, Dolphins (79%) Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, Panthers (25%) Kylin Hill, RB, Packers (0%) Isaiah Spiller, RB, Chargers (6%) Cole Kmet, TE, Bears (16%)

For the rest of my top early priorities and why I'm targeting them,