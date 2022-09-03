Fantasy football 2022 rankings, draft prep: QB, WR, RB, TE picks, cheat sheets, ADP, tiers from top-tier model

Alvin Kamara’s 2022 Fantasy football ADP has continued to rise after it appears he won’t face a suspension. At the outset of the summer, Kamara was significantly lower in 2022 Fantasy football rankings with the Threat of potentially missing a handful of games. Despite the fact that he’s never rushed for 1,000 yards in a season, the Saints’ running back is one of the Safer 2022 Fantasy football QB, RB and WR Picks when concocting a 2022 Fantasy football strategy. His 2021 season was somewhat concerning since injuries forced Kamara to miss four games and his touchdown total went from 21 to nine. Still, the New Orleans star has averaged more than 100 rushing/receiving yards per game the last two seasons and should be off the board with one of the early 2022 Fantasy football picks. If you’re looking for 2022 Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Taylor was being drastically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Ekeler, but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he’d outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021. That’s just one example of a league-winning pick that SportsLine’s model has been high on.

It’s been high on Fantasy football Sleepers like AJ Brown in 2020, Henry in 2019, McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who banked on players like those likely made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football cheat sheets 2022 and draft advice, along with its top Fantasy QB, WR, RB picks.

Top 2022 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here’s a look at SportsLine’s top three 2022 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The Bills quarterback is the 2022 preseason favorite for league MVP by oddsmakers for good reason. He's averaged approximately 4,500 yards passing and 37 touchdown passes each of the last two seasons while rushing for more than 1,200 yards and 14 scores. With Buffalo's offense potentially even more dynamic this season, Allen looks to be a great pick for Fantasy Managers in the early rounds.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: With his favorite target, the explosive Tyreek Hill now in Miami, Mahomes seems unlikely to repeat his 50 touchdown passes from his MVP season in 2018. Even with a host of new receivers, a 4,500 yard, A 35+ touchdown season seems like the floor for the Chiefs QB, who has led his team to at least the AFC Championship Game in all four years as the team’s primary starter.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Coming off an injury-plagued 2021, Jackson has extra motivation to succeed as he's playing for a new long-term contract. The 2019 MVP is nearly.a cinch to Rush for more than 1,000 yards when healthy but his touchdown passes have declined steadily the last three seasons, from 36 to 26 to 16. While 40+ combined passing/rushing TDs seems unlikely again, a 30 + TD campaign should make him among the best Fantasy QBs in 2022.

Top 2022 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here’s a look at SportsLine’s top three 2022 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: The former Collegiate standout at the University of Wisconsin has excelled for Indianapolis in his two NFL seasons. He’s coming off of an 1,800-yard, 18-touchdown season and despite not being a primary receiving threat out of the backfield, is the safest choice in drafts. Taylor shouldn’t last past the third pick in any league format and is a worthy choice with the No. 1 pick.

2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: With LA’s offense being among the league’s most dynamic, Ekeler has a chance to approach his 20 touchdowns in 2021. If there is one concern about the diminutive running back, it’s that he’s coming off a 276- touch workload, significantly higher than any of his previous four seasons. If Ekeler can duplicate his 2019 numbers, 1,500 combined yards, double-digit touchdowns, and 80 receptions, he’s a strong choice in the top five picks of drafts.

3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: Despite offering no real receiving threat out of the backfield, Henry is a Fantasy owners' dream when it comes to the potential of explosive weeks. Over his past three regular seasons, including an injury-shortened 2021 campaign, Henry has posted 15 games with multiple touchdowns and 21 games with more than 100 yards rushing. The two-time NFL rushing leader looks to bounce back in 2022. Anything short of 1,700 yards would be a disappointment for the league's most physical and feared runner.

Top 2022 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here’s a look at SportsLine’s top three 2022 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: The reigning Super Bowl MVP posted the second highest regular season receiving yardage total in 2021 and was the cog behind many Fantasy football championships. It's very unlikely that he'll repeat the 145-catch, 1,947-yard, 16-touchdown performance from last year, but that doesn't mean Kupp won't retain first round Fantasy value. A 110-catch, 1,500-yard, 10-touchdown season makes Kupp a worthy choice as the top receiver off the board in drafts.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: The sky is the limit for the third year pro from LSU in new Coach Kevin O’Connell’s wide open offense. In his two NFL seasons, Jefferson has proven to be remarkably consistent, with 14 games of 100-plus receiving yards and 14 with at least one touchdown. Even more encouraging is that Minnesota’s top receiver saw double-digit targets in 11 of 17 games last season. Jefferson looks to be one of the safest picks in the top half of the first round in 2022 Fantasy football drafts.

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: The 2021 rookie exploded in his first season and helped lead his team to its first Super Bowl appearance in more than three decades. He also helped his Fantasy football Managers win their Leagues with a 266-yard, three-touchdown performance in Week 17's Fantasy Championship games. Although Chase had 10-plus targets in only five games, that number looks to grow in an improving Cincinnati offense. His 2022 upside is off the charts.

