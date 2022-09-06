Fantasy football 2022 rankings, draft prep: QB, WR, RB, TE picks, cheat sheets, ADP, tiers by proven model

Fantasy football strategy evolves on a year-to-year basis and will change with the depth of 2022 Fantasy football QB, RB and WR picks. One theme that influences where players belong in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings is whether your league features points per reception or half-PPR scoring. That can make a significant difference at the running back position since players who are involved in their team’s passing games hold a significant edge over early-down hammers. When Christian McCaffrey was on top of the Fantasy football rankings in 2018 and 2019, he compiled 4,357 total yards and 32 total touchdowns. After two injury-riddled seasons, can he get back to that level of production and reclaim his RB1 status in the 2022 Fantasy football tiers? If you’re looking for 2022 Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Taylor was being drastically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Ekeler, but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he’d outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021. That’s just one example of a league-winning pick that SportsLine’s model has been high on.

It’s been high on Fantasy football Sleepers like AJ Brown in 2020, Henry in 2019, McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who banked on players like those likely made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you’re always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football cheat sheets 2022 and draft advice, along with its top Fantasy QB, WR, RB picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here’s a look at SportsLine’s top three 2022 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: He took a slight step back in passer rating last year, but still led the quarterback position in Fantasy points per game (24.6). Allen was nearly three points ahead of second place for that distinction, as his ability to run creates a higher ceiling than anyone else in the NFL. Allen had more top-three finishes than any quarterback in the league in 2021 and could throw for even more touchdowns this season.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: The former MVP ranked fourth among quarterbacks in Fantasy points per game last season, tying Justin Herbert with 12 top-12 finishes at his position. Mahomes averaged 25.2 Fantasy points in 2020, so a return to those numbers could have him competing with Allen for the top spot this year. He posted a career-low in Pro Football Focus passing grade and a career-high in interceptions, giving him room for growth this year.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson is undervalued heading into the 2022 season after regressing in key metrics last year. He finished outside the top 20 in passer rating from a clean pocket and passing grade at the intermediate level, but he still finished second in expected Fantasy points per game among quarterbacks. Jackson is going to have a high potential output again this season based on Baltimore’s willingness to air the ball out more. See more top QBs here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here’s a look at SportsLine’s top three 2022 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: Many are bullish on the Colts’ offense overall, with the addition of Matt Ryan at quarterback and the continued growth of Michael Pittman at wide receiver. However, Taylor is the centerpiece of the offense after he rushed for more than 1,800 yards and scored 20 total touchdowns in 2021. Although he might be due for scoring regression this season, he is easily the most solid running back option at the top of the position group.

2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: His gears needed maintenance after last season, when he missed nine games with a foot injury, but he made it back in time for the Titans’ playoff game against Cincinnati. Still, it’s tough to argue with the 3,567 rushing yards and 25 total touchdowns he put up over the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

3. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: With all due respect to Taylor’s 2,171 total yards last season, Ekeler still reigns supreme as the top all-purpose back in the NFL between his combined rushing and receiving capabilities. Last season, Ekeler finished with 628 yards after the catch, which would have been fourth among all wide receivers. Outside of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, the Chargers don’t have many pass-catching options, so Ekeler should continue seeing top volume in the passing game. See more top RBs here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here’s a look at SportsLine’s top three 2022 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: He is coming off a historic season, finishing as the No. 1 wide receiver in points per game, yards and target share. Kupp was boosted by the addition of quarterback Matthew Stafford, and they should be one of the top duos again this year. Stafford found Kupp for a league-high 16 touchdowns in 2021.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: He has been one of the top Fantasy football players since Entering the league, recording the most receiving yards in NFL history over a player’s first two seasons. Jefferson finished 2021 as the WR4 in Fantasy points per game, ranking inside the top 20 in 13 of his 17 games. They had the third-highest target share and top air yards share last year, which are both signs pointing to success again this season.

3. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase followed in Jefferson’s footsteps, breaking his record for most receiving yards by a rookie. He finished the season as the WR5 in Fantasy points per game, averaging 18.0 yards per reception. Chase posted consecutive 100-yard games in the first two rounds of the playoffs, as his target share went up by 5% in the postseason. See more top WRs here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings, advice

Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you’ll want to see the full Fantasy football rankings 2022 and cheat sheets from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top five at quarterback, and knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets.

So who should you target in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that has a history of making league-winning calls, and find out.