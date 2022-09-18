Fantasy football 2022 inactives – Who’s in and who’s out?

Whom should you start? Who should you sit? To help you set your Fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won’t be in the lineup, we’ll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactive lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should start arriving in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 am ET for the early games and 2:30 pm ET for the late games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense



JK Dobbins, RB, BAL: Knee — Questionable

Impact: Practiced all week, but even if he plays, we’re probably looking at limited usage.

Shi Smith, WR, CAR: Groin — Questionable

Impact: Missed practice late in the week and Terrace Marshall Jr. is ready to challenge him for WR3 snaps.

D’Andre Swift, RB, DET: Ankle — Questionable

Impact: If there’s any issue at all, Jamaal Williams is surely going to get extra snaps.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND: Quad — OUT

Impact: Expect Parris Campbell to get a lot more playing time.

Alec Pierce, WR, IND: Concussion — OUT

Impact: Kylen Granson was targeted a lot last week, and could see extra looks again.

Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR, MIA: Toe — Questionable

Impact: He’s gotten some practice towards the end of the week, so there’s optimism he can play.

Pierre Strong Jr., RB, NE: Shoulder — Questionable

Impact: A healthy scratch last week, Strong could be a factor on third Downs if he can play, given that Ty Montgomery is now on IR.

Jameis Winston, QB, NO: Back — Questionable

Impact: Given all the injuries in this backfield, even though he’s looking good to start, we’d avoid Winston in Week 2.

Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Ribs — Questionable

Impact: Being held out of practices isn’t exactly a good sign. He’s likely to try and convince coaches to let him play, but we’re wary.

Mark Ingram II, RB, NO: Ankle — Questionable

Impact: At least Ingram saw some reps this week. They should be ready to step into Kamara’s shoes.

Dwayne Washington, RB, NO: Hamstring — Questionable

Impact: Tony Jones Jr. is the only Saints back not nursing an injury.

Tre’Quan Smith, WR, NO: Shoulder — Questionable

Impact: Rookie Chris Olave has already surged past him on the WR depth chart.

Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, NYG: Knee — OUT

Impact: With the Rookie hurt, Richie James could again join Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard in some 3-WR sets.

Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Hamstring — Questionable

Impact: It’s looking like he’ll be a game-time call, but with a lean towards him being a go.

Zach Wilson, QB, NYJ: Knee — OUT

Impact: Veteran Joe Flacco will get another chance to hold off Mike White as Wilson’s short-term replacement.

CJ Uzomah, TE, NYJ: Hamstring — Doubtful

Impact: Tyler Conklin enters the streaming mix at the TE position.

Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: Hamstring — Questionable

Impact: After being able to practice twice late in the week, we’d expect Fournette to suit up.

Chris Godwin, WR, TB: Hamstring — OUT

Impact: Godwin might be out for several weeks with this injury.

Julio Jones, WR, TB: Knee — Questionable

Impact: Missed two practices this week, but seems to be on course to play. He’ll be a game-time call.

Mike Evans, WR, TB: Calf — Questionable

Impact: Got hurt on Wednesday, but was able to practice on Friday. We’ll see.

Breshad Perriman, WR, TB: Knee — Questionable

Impact: He appears to be healthy enough to play and with all these injuries around him, that might make him a Week 2 factor.

Russell Gage, WR, TB: Hamstring — Questionable

Impact: With all the bumps and bruises in the Tampa Bay WR room, anybody who can suit up has a chance to shine.

Defense

Marcus Peters, CB, BAL: Knee — Questionable

Marlon Humphrey, CB, BAL: Groin — Questionable

Amani Oruwariye, CB, DET: Back — Questionable

DeForest Buckner, DT, IND: Hip — Questionable

Shaquille Leonard, LB, IND: Back — OUT

Kenny Moore II, CB, IND: Hip — Questionable

Christian Wilkins, DE, MIA: Back — Questionable

Raekwon McMillan, LB, NE: Thumb — Questionable

Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB, NYG: Knee — Doubtful

Aaron Robinson, CB, NYG: Appendix — OUT

John Franklin-Myers, DE, NYJ: Toe — Questionable

Jordan Whitehead, S, NYJ: Ankle — Questionable

Kamren Curl, S, WAS: Thumb — Questionable

4 p.m. ET games

Offense



Andy Isabella, WR, ARI: Back — OUT

Impact: Greg Dortch, a Week 1 surprise, gets another chance to audition for more targets.

Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Hamstring — OUT

Impact: Marquise Brown should get some extra attention from Kyler Murray.

Damien Williams, RB, ATL: Ribs — OUT/IR

Impact: Rookie Tyler Allgeier, inactive in Week 1, could get a chance to step up.

Tee Higgins, WR, CIN: Concussion — Questionable

Impact: He’s currently expected to be cleared from the league’s concussion protocol prior to Sunday’s game.

Dak Prescott, QB, DAL: Thumb — OUT

Impact: To call Cooper Rush a downgrade at quarterback is a huge understatement.

Michael Gallup, WR, DAL: Knee — OUT

Impact: Noah Brown would be a risky flex play, given the QB situation.

KJ Hamler, WR, DEN: Knee — OUT

Impact: Tyrie Cleveland did very little in a sub role for Hamler in Week 1.

Van Jefferson, WR, LAR: Knee — OUT

Impact: Allen Robinson II and Ben Skowronek continue to get small value bumps.

Brandon Bolden, RB, LV: Hamstring — Doubtful

Impact: Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White could become more involved on third downs.

George Kittle, TE, SF: Groin — Questionable

Impact: Expect him to be a game-time call, so be sure to have another option available.

Defense

JJ Watt, DE, ARI: Calf — Questionable

Jalen Thompson, S, ARI: Toe — Questionable

Jayron Kearse, S, DAL: Knee — OUT

DeShawn Williams, DE, DEN: Back — Questionable

Randy Gregory, LB, DEN: Shoulder — Questionable

Josey Jewell, LB, DEN: Calf — Questionable

K’Waun Williams, CB, DEN: Wrist — Questionable

Leonard Floyd, LB, LAR: Knee — Questionable

Denzel Perryman, LB, LV: Ankle — OUT

Tre’von Moehrig, S, LV: Hip — OUT

Justin Coleman, CB, SEA: Calf — Questionable

Sunday night game

Velus Jones Jr., WR, CHI: Hamstring — Doubtful

Impact: Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown will compete for any targets that might have gone his way.

Allen Lazard, WR, GB: Ankle — Questionable

Impact: It’s not a clear-cut call and he’s currently expected to play, but you may be best served by starting someone else this week.