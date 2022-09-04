Fantasy Football 2022: Draft Day Cheat Sheet includes rankings, sleepers, breakouts, positional tiers and more

usatsi-josh-allen-bills.jpg

Look, you don’t need a long, winding intro here explaining all of my thoughts on the state of Fantasy Football in 2022. If you’re subscribed to the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, you’ve received about 100,000 words previewing this NFL season from me over the past month or so. If you’re not subscribed to the newsletter, what are you waiting for? We have a signup below to keep up with everything you need to know all season, delivered right into your inbox.

This version of the Sunday newsletter is strictly utilitarian — we’ve got a whole bunch of links here pointing to the content that you need to draft.

That includes sleepers, breakouts, and busts from the entire FFT team, our position previews and rankings, our pick-by-pick series, and even a bunch of Dynasty content for those of you with an eye on the future. Starting tomorrow, the newsletter will be shifting its focus a bit more to Week 1, with our first round of rankings, our waiver-wire targets, and, come Wednesday, our Week 1 Start ‘Em & Sit ‘Em calls. All that is leading to the start of the NFL season Thursday between the Rams and Bills.

But that’s all in the future. The very near future, but still, you’ve got a draft tonight. Let’s get through that first. My top-200 rankings are here below everything else you need from the FFT team to draft your best team. Let’s go.

Sleepers, Breakouts & Busts

Here’s where we’re planting our flags this season.

QB Preview

RB Preview

WR Preview

TE Preview

Team Previews

Pick-by-Pick Strategies

Mock Drafts

Dynasty Corner

Rankings

Dynasty Quarterback Rankings 8/17
Dynasty Running Back Rankings 8/2
Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings 8/10
Dynasty Tight End Rankings 8/19
Dynasty Top 150 and Trade Chart 8/24
Dynasty Rookie-Only Rankings 8/24

Tiers

Dynasty Quarterback Tiers 8/18
Dynasty Running Back Tiers 8/3
Dynasty Wide Receiver Tiers 8/11
Dynasty Tight End Tiers 8/22

Mock Drafts

Superflex start-up mock 7/13
Dynasty Rookie-Only Rankings 7/13
One-QB Start-up mock 7/1
One-QB start-up mock 5/19
Superflex start-up mock 5/12
One-QB rookie-only mock 5/3
Superflex rookie-only mock 4/19
Rookie-only mock 4/12
Superflex start-up mock 4/1
One-QB start-up mock 3/30
Superflex start-up mock 2/17
One-QB start-up mock 2/10

Updated top-200 rankings

No kickers and defenses. Sorry. I go on a week-by-week basis with those positions 99% of the time.

  1. Christian McCaffrey
  2. Cooper Cup
  3. Jonathan Taylor
  4. Austin Ekeler
  5. Justin Jefferson
  6. Alvin Kamara
  7. Dalvin Cook
  8. Travis Kelce
  9. Davante Adams
  10. Ja’Marr Chase
  11. Najee Harris
  12. Stefon Diggs
  13. D’Andre Swift
  14. Derrick Henry
  15. Saquon Barkley
  16. Joe Mixon
  17. Tyreek Hill
  18. Leonard Fournette
  19. Mark Andrews
  20. Aaron Jones
  21. CeeDee Lamb
  22. AJ Brown
  23. Josh Allen
  24. James Conner
  25. Javonte Williams
  26. Deebo Samuel
  27. DJ Moore
  28. Mike Evans
  29. Do Higgins
  30. Kyle Pitts
  31. Nick Chubb
  32. Keenan Allen
  33. Brandin Cooks
  34. Diontae Johnson
  35. Patrick Mahomes
  36. Lamar Jackson
  37. Michael Pittman
  38. Ezekiel Elliott
  39. Travis Etienne
  40. Justin Herbert
  41. Mike Williams
  42. Jaylen Waddle
  43. Marquise Brown
  44. Breece Hall
  45. Chris Godwin
  46. Terry McLaurin
  47. Allen Robinson
  48. DK Metcalf
  49. David Montgomery
  50. Cam Akers
  51. AJ Dillon
  52. Michael Thomas
  53. JuJu Smith-Schuster
  54. Darnell Mooney
  55. Devin Singletary
  56. Gabe Davis
  57. Jerry Jewdy
  58. Josh Jacobs
  59. Elijah Mitchell
  60. Kyler Murray
  61. George Kittle
  62. Robert Woods
  63. Rashod Bateman
  64. Darren Waller
  65. by Adam Thielen
  66. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  67. JK Dobbins
  68. Miles Sanders
  69. DeAndre Hopkins
  70. Jalen Hurts
  71. Kareem Hunt
  72. Courtland Sutton
  73. Elijah Moore
  74. Kadarius Toney
  75. Amari Cooper
  76. Chase Edmonds
  77. Dak Prescott
  78. Drake London
  79. TJ Hockenson
  80. Tyler Lockett
  81. DeVonta Smith
  82. Russell Wilson
  83. Brandon Aiyuk
  84. Dalton Schultz
  85. Joe Burrow
  86. Tom Brady
  87. Tony Pollard
  88. Hunter Renfrow
  89. Rashaad Penny
  90. Damien Harris
  91. Antonio Gibson
  92. George Pickens
  93. Jahan Dotson
  94. Chris Olave
  95. Matthew Stafford
  96. James Robinson
  97. Trey Lance
  98. Aaron Rodgers
  99. Julio Jones
  100. Allen Lazard
  101. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  102. Rhamondre Stevenson
  103. Dameon Pierce
  104. Kirk Cousins
  105. Chase Claypool
  106. Michael Carter
  107. Dallas Goedert
  108. Christian Kirk
  109. Kenneth Gainwell
  110. Garrett Wilson
  111. Isaiah McKenzie
  112. Nico Collins
  113. Melvin Gordon
  114. Skye Moore
  115. Albert Okwuegbunam
  116. Rondale Moore
  117. Derek Carr
  118. Treylon Burks
  119. Cordarrelle Patterson
  120. Zach Ertz
  121. Trey Sermon
  122. Romeo Doubs
  123. DeVante Parker
  124. Jamaal Williams
  125. Tyler Boyd
  126. Jarvis Landry
  127. Alexander Mattison
  128. KJ Osborn
  129. Pat Freiermuth
  130. Russell Gage
  131. Justin Fields
  132. Brian Robinson Jr.
  133. Nyheim Hines
  134. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  135. JD McKissic
  136. James Cook
  137. Jameis Winston
  138. Mike Gesicki
  139. Irv Smith
  140. DJ Chark
  141. Kenneth Walker III
  142. David Njoku
  143. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  144. Sammy Watkins
  145. Cole Kmet
  146. Raheem Mostert
  147. Kenyan Drake
  148. Jakobi Meyers
  149. Jameson Williams
  150. Sterling Shepard
  151. Noah Fant
  152. Michael Gallup
  153. Gerald Everett
  154. Darrell Henderson
  155. Tua Tagovailoa
  156. Christian Watson
  157. Isaiah Spiller
  158. Tyler Allgeier
  159. Van Jefferson
  160. Braxton Berrios
  161. Daniel Jones
  162. Alec Pierce
  163. Kenny Golladay
  164. Marcus Mariota
  165. Josh Palmer
  166. Tyler Higbee
  167. Trevor Lawrence
  168. Zamir White
  169. Jalen Tolbert
  170. Curtis Samuel
  171. Eno Benjamin
  172. Velus Jones Jr.
  173. Mitchell Trubisky
  174. Wan’Dale Robinson
  175. Austin Hooper
  176. Dawson Knox
  177. Joshua Kelley
  178. Ryan Tannehill
  179. Hunter Henry
  180. Matt Ryan
  181. Isiah Pacheco
  182. Carson Wentz
  183. Mac Jones
  184. Evan Engram
  185. Ameer Abdullah
  186. D’Onta Foreman
  187. Devin Duvernay
  188. Baker Mayfield
  189. Cedrick Wilson Jr.
  190. Nelson Agholor
  191. Logan Thomas
  192. Corey Davis
  193. Parris Campbell
  194. Hayden Hurst
  195. James Washington
  196. Quez Watkins
  197. Robert Tonyan
  198. Zay Jones
  199. Mike Davis
  200. Kyren Williams

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button