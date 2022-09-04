Fantasy Football 2022: Draft Day Cheat Sheet includes rankings, sleepers, breakouts, positional tiers and more

Look, you don’t need a long, winding intro here explaining all of my thoughts on the state of Fantasy Football in 2022. If you’re subscribed to the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, you’ve received about 100,000 words previewing this NFL season from me over the past month or so. If you’re not subscribed to the newsletter, what are you waiting for? We have a signup below to keep up with everything you need to know all season, delivered right into your inbox.

This version of the Sunday newsletter is strictly utilitarian — we’ve got a whole bunch of links here pointing to the content that you need to draft.

That includes sleepers, breakouts, and busts from the entire FFT team, our position previews and rankings, our pick-by-pick series, and even a bunch of Dynasty content for those of you with an eye on the future. Starting tomorrow, the newsletter will be shifting its focus a bit more to Week 1, with our first round of rankings, our waiver-wire targets, and, come Wednesday, our Week 1 Start ‘Em & Sit ‘Em calls. All that is leading to the start of the NFL season Thursday between the Rams and Bills.

But that’s all in the future. The very near future, but still, you’ve got a draft tonight. Let’s get through that first. My top-200 rankings are here below everything else you need from the FFT team to draft your best team. Let’s go.

Sleepers, Breakouts & Busts



Here’s where we’re planting our flags this season.

QB Preview

RB Preview

WR Preview

TE Preview

Team Previews

Pick-by-Pick Strategies

Mock Drafts

Dynasty Corner

Rankings

Dynasty Quarterback Rankings 8/17

Dynasty Running Back Rankings 8/2

Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings 8/10

Dynasty Tight End Rankings 8/19

Dynasty Top 150 and Trade Chart 8/24

Dynasty Rookie-Only Rankings 8/24

Tiers

Dynasty Quarterback Tiers 8/18

Dynasty Running Back Tiers 8/3

Dynasty Wide Receiver Tiers 8/11

Dynasty Tight End Tiers 8/22

Mock Drafts

Superflex start-up mock 7/13

Dynasty Rookie-Only Rankings 7/13

One-QB Start-up mock 7/1

One-QB start-up mock 5/19

Superflex start-up mock 5/12

One-QB rookie-only mock 5/3

Superflex rookie-only mock 4/19

Rookie-only mock 4/12

Superflex start-up mock 4/1

One-QB start-up mock 3/30

Superflex start-up mock 2/17

One-QB start-up mock 2/10

Updated top-200 rankings

No kickers and defenses. Sorry. I go on a week-by-week basis with those positions 99% of the time.