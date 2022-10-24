Fantasy Football: 10 biggest reactions to NFL Week 7 | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• The Christian McCaffrey trade shakes up two backfields: McCaffrey received significant snaps with the 49ers while leaving the door open for opportunities in Carolina.

• Gus Edwards is back: The Ravens running back scored twice after missing all of last year and the first six weeks of this season.

• The Parris Campbell breakout: Campbell has gone from one of the least-targeted receivers in the NFL to one of the most.

PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022. Here, we touch on only players who are relevant in Fantasy football leagues.

These are my 10 biggest reactions to the games from the Sunday slate. To get a more in-depth breakdown, check out my full Sunday recap.

Christian McCaffrey‘s first game with the 49ers

McCaffrey joined the 49ers late Thursday night, and he split playing time with Jeff Wilson in this game.

• McCaffrey and Wilson were used pretty interchangeably throughout the game, with McCaffrey getting all of his playing time on normal first and second downs.

• He wasn’t necessarily used in the red zone as some reported he could be.

• Kyle Juszczyk remained the third-down back.

• Tyrion Davis-Price was the third-string back. He played three snaps in the first three quarters and then featured significantly in the last few minutes with the game out of reach.

• We can expect McCaffrey to play a much larger majority of snaps — and likely take third downs — by next week.

• Wilson can be cut in all Leagues and can’t be in starting lineups next week. The 49ers have a bye in Week 9, and then Elijah Mitchell should be back around Week 10.

The Christian McCaffrey Replacements

Chuba Hubbard started for Carolina, but the Panthers used a two-man rotation in a dominant performance over Tampa Bay.

• Hubbard was the clear favorite of the two, playing 22 snaps over the first three quarters compared to 14 for D’Onta Foreman. Hubbard took eight carries to Foreman’s four, and he also took the third-down snaps.

• Hubbard suffered an ankle injury at the start of the fourth quarter and did not return.

• Most of Foreman’s rushing production over the first three quarters came from a 60-yard run. With Hubbard out, Foreman proceeded to run 11 times for 48 yards.

• Hubbard reportedly could have returned to the game if needed and was just left out as a precaution.

• Hubbard is the clear waiver target among the two. We expect the Panthers to be losing most games, and that seems like a role where he will play more.

• Undrafted Rookie Raheem Blackshear played five Offensive snaps. He lined up as a wide receiver on four of them and took one snap in the backfield.

The return of Gus Edwards

Edwards returned to the Ravens’ starting lineup after missing nearly a year and a half of football, and he put together a two-touchdown performance.

• The Ravens used a ridiculous three-man rotation at running back. Edwards, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill all received significant snaps on early downs and third downs, and each got at least one goal-line snap.

• Drake was ahead of Hill on the depth chart for most of the game, but Baltimore used Hill significantly in the fourth quarter.

• The Ravens have one of the easiest remaining schedulesso they could continue a three-man rotation while still getting one or two backs double-digit carries.

• None of the running backs caught a pass.

• Edwards can be a Fantasy starter going forward, and there is a chance Drake can remain fantasy-relevant if the Matchup is right.

• JK Dobbins Landed on injured reserve before this week and will miss at least the next three games.