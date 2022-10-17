Fantasy Football: 10 biggest reactions to NFL Week 6 | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• Ken Walker breaks out: Walker performed admirably in his first NFL start, but there is good and bad news about his future.

• Elijah Moore saw 0 targets: Moore will draw some looks in the future, but it might not be enough to please Fantasy managers.

• Giants Rookies beginning to break out: Wan’Dale Robinson and Daniel Bellinger finished first and second on the team in receiving yards, thanks to increased roles.

PFF’s Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve Fantasy success in 2022. Here, we touch on players who are only relevant in Fantasy football leagues.

Here are my 10 biggest reactions to the games from the Sunday slate. To get a more in-depth breakdown, check out my full Sunday recap.

The Seahawks’ new starting RB

Fantasy Managers were likely happy with Ken Walker‘s production in his first game, and there is reason to believe he can have continued success.

Walker gained 97 yards on 21 carries and scored a touchdown. He added two receptions for 13 yards as a receiver.

They played a clear majority of snaps on early downs, playing an even higher percentage of snaps than Rashaad Penny did in that situation.

He unexpectedly played a slight majority of third-down snaps, even though he’s not thought of as a receiving back.

While he is a must-start going forward, there are three reasons to be somewhat concerned:

1. DeeJay Dallas split short-yardage situations, which could include goal-line situations in the future. That could obviously make it harder for Walker to score touchdowns.

2. Travis Homer is on injured reserve but could return as soon as Week 8. Once healthy, he could take a higher percentage of third-down snaps and cut into early-down work.

3. The Seahawks have the sixth-most-difficult schedule going forward, leading to more passing and less rushing for Seattle.

The Patriots without Damien Harris

Rhamondre Stevenson was everything Fantasy Managers would have hoped for with Harris out with a hamstring injury.

Stevenson ran the ball 19 times for 76 yards and two touchdowns while catching four passes for 15 yards.

They played 47 of a possible 49 snaps through the first three quarters.

Kevin Harris ‘ snaps largely came in two-back sets or in the last five minutes of the game.

Pierre Strong Jr. didn’t play an Offensive snap until the fourth quarter.

Stevenson will continue to be a borderline-top-five Fantasy running back as long as Harris is out and can remain a Fantasy starter once Harris is back.