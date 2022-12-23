Fantasy Basketball: Who’s hot, who’s not, and DFS play for Thursday from the Pelicans

There won’t be too much NBA action to follow on Thursday. Only four teams will take the court in the two-game main slate. While Fantasy Managers won’t have to prepare a ton for such a small selection, there’s plenty to reflect on from Thursday. Several players posted monstrous stat lines in the third Slate of the week, and we’ll go over the best and worst here before pointing out a top DFS play for Thursday here.

Who’s hot

The Toronto Raptors have asked a lot of Siakam this week. They kicked off Week 10 by scoring 38 points and grabbing 15 rebounds against the Philadelphia 76ers. He topped that on Wednesday by scoring a season-high 52 points to go along with nine rebounds and seven assists against the New York Knicks. The Raptors forward has played at least 37 minutes in seven straight games. He’s averaging 28.4 points per game in December.

Antetokounmpo scored more than 40 points and notched a double-double for the second time this week on Wednesday. The Milwaukee Bucks forward scored 47 points on 27 shots against the Cleveland Cavaliers but was not able to secure a win on the road. Antetokounmpo fell into a bit of a shooting slump in mid-December but has bounced back after taking one game off. He’s shot 65.9 percent from the field over his previous two contests.

The Charlotte Hornets playmaker was shelved for quite a while with an ankle injury and seems to be through the worst of it. He notched his first triple-double of the year with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists against the Los Angeles Clippers. Ball’s averaged 25.8 points, 8.6 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game since returning to the hardwood. His shooting percentages are a little rough, but he’s been very productive.

Who’s not

Hayes is on the downstroke and has been outdone by Jaden Ivey so far this week. The Detroit Pistons point guard has averaged just 8.0 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds over his last two games. Hayes hasn’t shot better than 40 percent from the field in four games. While he’s yet to flash consistent scoring ability in his young career, he had been enjoying success as the team’s primary ball handler with Cade Cunningham out for the season. Upcoming matchups against the Atlanta Hawks and Clippers might not be kind to the young point guard.

Thursday DFS play

Valanciunas is fresh off his best game of the season. While they might not score 37 points in 37 minutes again, Zion Williamson and Larry Nance Jr. could miss Thursday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. Only the Utah Jazz are allowing more points in the paint per game than the Spurs this season, so Valanciunas is in a great spot to dominate on the inside. New Orleans only seems willing to play Jaxon Hayes and Willy Hernangomez sparingly, so Valanciunas should get plenty of touches and exposure.

