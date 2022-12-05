Fantasy Basketball: Who’s hot, who’s not, and a value DFS play for Monday

Week 7’s Fantasy Basketball action ended with a bang. Household names like Anthony Davis and Anthony Davis put together masterful performances that placed them on top of the points leaderboard, and Jose Alvarado finished unexpectedly close to them after posting a career-high 38 points. There’s plenty more to look forward to ahead of Monday’s eight-game slate, and we’ll review the weekend’s studs and duds before giving you a DFS play for Monday here.

Who’s hot

Anthony Davis is in the middle of one of the best stretches of his career. The Los Angeles Lakers big man put up a season-high 55 points on 22-of-30 shooting against the Washington Wizards to end Week 7 on Sunday. He grabbed 17 rebounds in his team’s third consecutive win. He scored 44 points on the Milwaukee Bucks before his latest appearance and is averaging 34.2 points, 15.4 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per contest over his previous 10 games.

The Denver Nuggets unexpectedly lost to the New Orleans Pelicans over the weekend, but Jokic is still in elite form. The two-time MVP has fallen one assist or rebound short of a triple-double in four of his previous seven games. He scored 32 points to go along with 16 rebounds and nine assists on Sunday. The health of Anthony Davis and others will make it difficult for Jokic to finish as the league’s top Fantasy asset again, but Jokic will remain among the cream of the crop.

Jayson Tatum’s been the most talked about Boston Celtic this season, but he was overshadowed by one of his teammates over the weekend. Brown averaged 35.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 51.2 percent shooting over his previous two games. He recorded a pair of double-doubles and sank five triples in each contest. Tatum’s still the top dog, but Brown’s beginning to distance himself from most wings. Only a handful of wings have been more productive than him in 2022-23.

Who’s not

McCollum’s been underwhelming since returning to the Hardwood from health and safety protocols. The Pelicans viewed the combo guard’s conditioning as a concern, and he’s been far from his best in his last two outings. McCollum averaged just 6.0 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.5 rebounds on 22.7 percent shooting in the two games that followed his four-game layoff from last week. Jose Alvarado and others have picked up the slack in the backcourt in the meantime. McCollum’s scoring average is the lowest it’s been since 2014, and his efficiency is struggling early in 2022-23.

Thursday DFS play

Tyrese Haliburton’s nagging groin pain forced him to miss Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, and his Rookie fill-in from Gonzaga did not disappoint. Nembhard has been starting regularly lately and notched 16 points, six assists, and eight rebounds in 37 minutes as the lead floor general against the Blazers. He’s tallied nine starts so far and should return a ton of value if TJ McConnell (illness) misses a second straight game alongside Haliburton. Nembhard’s averaging 12.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per 36 minutes.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We’ve identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.