Fantasy Basketball: Who’s hot, TJ Warren’s rise, and a Tuesday DFS play

Week 11 of the 2022-23 season began with a seven-game slate on Monday and some unexpected names finding their way to the top of the Fantasy leaderboard. Jusuf Nurkic put on his best performance to finish on top and several household names were right behind him. Need to brush up on what’s happened so far and prepare for some mid-week roster movement? We’ll go over who’s hot, a waiver wire target, and a Tuesday DFS play here.

Who’s hot

The Charlotte Hornets have fielded one of the NBA’s worst interior defenses for a sizable chunk of the 2022-23 season and were dominated by Nurkic on Monday. The Portland Trail Blazers big man scored a season-high 28 points to go along with 15 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. He was one board off his season high in the contest. Fantasy Managers shouldn’t expect stat lines like this consistently, but Nurkic can Punish weaker frontcourt rotations.

Garland put together his second-best scoring outing of the campaign against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard poured in 46 points. He also tallied eight assists and made a season-high 13 free throws. Garland took over while Donovan Mitchell had a second consecutive cold night. Garland has remained a top-10 Fantasy point guard so far this season despite his new backcourt partner’s high-level production.

DeRozan is on track to be the Chicago Bulls’ best player for the second year in a row. The swingman dropped 31 points, five rebounds, and nine assists against the Houston Rockets to kick off Week 11. He’s averaged 27.4 points, 7.0 assists, and 5.4 rebounds over his last four games on 53.7 percent shooting. He leads Chicago in total points and assists and has made play making a priority with Lonzo Ball on the mend.

Waiver wire target

Warren is ramping things up after nearly two years on the shelf. The Brooklyn Nets forward scored a season-high 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a season-high 27 minutes against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It appears like he’s ready to work his way in as a regular rotation player after taking a while off due to a lingering foot injury. Warren’s career averages of 15.3 points and 4.1 rebounds are nothing to scoff at. If his playing time moves towards the mid-20’s he’ll be well worth an add in deep leagues. Any injuries to a Nets forward could help him take on a more prominent role where he can showcase his dynamic scoring ability.

Tuesday DFS play

Poeltl didn’t look good in his first four games back from injury, but he showed flashes against the Utah Jazz’s abysmal interior defenses by totaling 16 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks in 24 minutes. Now he’ll follow that performance up against another underwhelming frontcourt. The Oklahoma City Thunder’s go-to starting center is out and Poetl’s averaged 16.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game in his past three meetings with OKC. He should be able to impose his will against the Thunders minus physical bigs.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We’ve identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.