Fantasy Basketball: Who’s hot, a Week 10 streamer, and a Tuesday DFS target

Week 10’s Fantasy Leaderboard was an Odd one. New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas was unexpectedly let loose against the Milwaukee Bucks and scored 37 points in 37 minutes. He also grabbed 18 rebounds and dished out five assists, so no player was quite as productive. While he was the hot man for the night, several other players have put together impressive stretches ahead of Tuesday. We’ll go over who’s hot, give a streaming option, and identify a strong DFS play before the upcoming five-game slate.

Who’s hot

Sabonis is Rolling and Redeemed himself after having a poor shooting night in his first Matchup with the Charlotte Hornets. The Sacramento Kings big man scored 28 points and grabbed 23 rebounds to notch his eighth consecutive double-double. He’s scored at least 20 points in five straight games and grabbed 20 or more rebounds twice this month. Sabonis’s dominance on the boards has been one of the driving forces behind Sacramento’s rise to playoff contention.

Edwards has now been a triple-double threat in his previous two outings. He tallied 27 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday after wrapping up the weekend with 37 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists against the Chicago Bulls. Edwards has shown significant improvement as a rebounder and playmaker as of late during Rudy Gobert’s (ankle) absence and has averaged 27.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 9.0 assists over his previous three games.

The Phoenix Suns have recovered from a six-game losing streak by securing two straight victories. Their veteran point guard has had a lot to do with their recent success. Paul paced the Suns with 28 points in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. He averaged 23.0 points, 8.0 assists, and 4.5 rebounds in his team’s latest pair of wins. Devin Booker’s nagging hamstring injury could force him to continue shooting more in Week 10.

Week 10 streamer

Reid has elevated his play since Karl-Anthony Towns got hurt and has averaged 13.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 10 games without the forward. However, his game has reached new heights, with Rudy Gobert (ankle) out of the picture. Gobert could return sometime this week, but Reid averaged 21.7 points and 8.3 rebounds over his previous three games. He’s rostered in just 18 percent of CBS Leagues and can still provide an edge for a game if he gets at least one more start.

Tuesday DFS play

The Detroit Pistons’ rookie center has grabbed at least 11 boards in all five of his starts and is averaging 13.8 boards per contest when playing with the first unit. The Memphis product might not be much of a scorer but will face arguably the league’s worst interior defense on Tuesday. The Utah Jazz are without Kelly Olynyk, and Duren’s athleticism can help him draw early fouls against Walker Kessler. Hustling for second-chance points via offensive rebounds will give Duren a real shot at recording his third double-double in six games.

