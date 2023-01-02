Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Week 12

Happy New Year to all and welcome to week 12 of the NBA waiver wire season! Hope everyone Rang in the new year in style and hopped on the latest waiver Pickups such as Thomas Bryant, Onyeka Okongwu, Immanuel Quickley and Jeremy Sochan. Time to turn our attention to the New Year though and take advantage of the latest injuries and lineup changes! Here are four players who are set for a hot start in 2023 and beyond!

Week 12 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire

Jaden Ivey, PG/SG – Detroit Pistons (69% rostered)

I don’t mention players over 70% rostered levels on the waiver wire so Jaden Ivey is right on the Brink here, but an Absolute must-add! Also, a quick shout-out to keeper and Dynasty Leagues where he should be 100% rostered. The 5th-overall pick in the 2022 draft is thriving right now and with the Pistons season going nowhere Ivey will be getting all the minutes he can handle in 2023. Ivey was great Friday night dropping 22 points and six assists without Killian Hayes in the lineup but even with Hayes out Ivey has been on a tear posting double-digit points in six of his past eight games. The rookie is averaging 20 points, 5.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.6 3PTM in five of his past six games. Don’t let his poor showing on Saturday fool you. It’s the Ivey show in Detroit in 2023 so Rush to the wire and scoop him up!

*Isaiah Stewart, C – Detroit Pistons also worth an add if available

Rui Hachimura, SF/PF – Washington Wizards (29% rostered)

Rui Hachimura missed a month due to an ankle injury, but he’s been on fire ever since averaging 23.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.0 3PTM in four of his past five games. The former 9th-overall pick has always shown the ability to score and is a great addition with the Wizards dealing with a few injuries at the moment. He’s becoming a focal point in the Wizards’ offense with his third 20-point game in five games. He started the season receiving minutes in the low twenties so if he continues to receive 28+ as he has in three straight he’ll be a nightly contributor to the stat sheet. Add away.

Naz Reid, C – Minnesota Timberwolves (38% rostered)

Naz Reid continues to produce for the Timberwolves but not getting the love on the waiver wire. Reid is top-40 in rebounds over the last two weeks and is averaging 16.7 points, 8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks over three of his past four games. Not too shabby if you ask me folks! As long as Karl-Anthony Towns is out of the lineup, Reid will put up solid numbers which has been evident since Towns went down a month ago. Rudy Gobert missed a few games due to illness and Reid put on an Absolute Clinic with a 27-point, 13-rebound, 28-point, and nine-rebound game. Pick him up and reap the benefits!

Dennis Schroder, PG – Los Angeles Lakers (13% rostered)

LeBron James is sick of losing. He was a one-man wrecking crew in the last win Friday night, but Dennis Schroder was a key contributor dropping 12 points, a season-high 9 assists and three steals. Schroder is stepping into a larger role now with the Lakers and LeBron likes what he’s getting from the veteran guard. That’s 13.5 points now over his last two games while posting a 30-pointer two weeks ago. Schroder will be a solid addition contributing in points, assists and steals.

Fantrax was one of the fastest-growing Fantasy sites over the last few years, and we’re not stopping now. We are the most customizable, easy-to-use, and feature-rich platform in the industry, offering the Greatest Fantasy experience for your dynasty, keeper, redraft, and best ball leagues. Fantasy sports doesn’t sleep, and neither does Fantrax, with seasons running 365 days a year. Take your Fantasy Leagues to the next level now at Fantrax.com!