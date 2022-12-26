Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Week 11

Welcome to week 11 of the NBA waiver wire season. Firstly, Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all! Never mind the early rush to the malls. The Boxing day deals are right here! Rush to the waiver wire and add these gems who are primed and ready to bring you some holiday joy. Here are five players set to make an immediate impact on your Fantasy basketball teams. Happy shopping everyone!

Week 11 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire

Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG – New York Knicks (25% rostered)

Immanuel Quickley makes his way back Thu the waiver wire scene these holidays dishing out gifts in the Big Apple like Kevin McCalLister. Quickley is averaging 17 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 3.5 3PTM over his last four games. The best thing about Quickley is his upside. He proved that with a 20-point performance last week, but he’s the number one option off the bench and still providing solid flow ranking in the top-70 over the last two weeks. If another injury occurs to the Knicks lineuphe’ll be gone way too Quickley… pick him up!

Brandon Clarke, SF/PF – Memphis Grizzlies (60% rostered)

The 4th-year pro Brandon Clarke has always flashed his upside but has never turned into the Fantasy star many have hoped for. This is not the time of year to give up hope folks! Clarke turned back the rookie clocks dropping 24 points and 10 rebounds Friday night and has posted double-digit points in 10 of his past 11 games. He’s averaging 14.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 0.7 steals and blocks over three of his past four games, making him a great addition as he’s been a top-45 rebounder during that span.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF – Denver Nuggets (49% rostered)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will not go away in Fantasy circles as the Veteran continues to provide top-100 value putting him in the waiver wire circles. KCP has been a mainstay in the Nuggets lineup and is averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.0 3PTM over his last three games. Even with Michael Porter Jr’s return KCP was still in the starting lineup and delivered. You can do worse than KCP who can provide points, rebounds and three-pointers!

James Wiseman, C – Golden State Warriors (32% rostered)

The 2nd-overall pick from the 2020 draft is starting to make some noise. Wiseman mustered all his holiday spirit to dominate last week’s performance with a 30-point, six rebound and one block performance is 86% shooting. In his one other game this season, seeing over 23 minutes, he produced 20 points and nine rebounds. All it takes is menuts for Wiseman and they will produce great value! With Steph Curry still out for a while as well as Andrew Wiggins, minutes and opportunities are up for grabs in the Bay Area! He’s flashed a ton of potential in his short career already and one more dominant performance could earn him a ton of minutes in 2023. I’m going for gold with Wiseman baby!

Jeremy Sochan, PF – San Antonio Spurs (15% rostered)

The last holiday special on the waiver wire goes to 19-year-old Rookie Jeremy Sochan who’s channeling his inner Dennis Rodman rocking the green hair and absolutely thriving! Sochan got some buzz early in the season but didn’t receive enough minutes until now and it was quite the week. Sochan is averaging 18 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1.0 blocks over his last two games and has at least 12 points and seven rebounds in three straight. The Spurs are going nowhere this season so 2023 will belong to the youth in San Antonio. Rush to the wire to grab Sochan for his multi-category prowess. This is one gift you don’t want to miss!

