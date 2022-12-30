Fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups: Week 11

It’s time for another look at the waiver wire to find players that you can add for short-term and long-term success.

We’ll look at players that you should consider picking up who are rostered in four different rostership tiers:

50-60%

30-49%

15-29%

0-14%

What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers.

Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played for next week.

Five games:

AS

Four games:

ATL, BKN, CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, DET, HOU, IND, LAC, LAL, MIA, MIN, NOP, OKC, PHI, PHX, POR, SAS, TOR, UTA

Three games:

BOS, DEN, GSW, MEM, MIL, NYK, ORL, SAC

Two games:

WAS

Rostered in 50-60% of leagues:

Onyeka Okongwu (C – ATL)

Hello, it’s me again. The world’s most online Okongwu fan. But when we limit it to 50-60% rostered players, we have like 11 players we can possibly talk about. Do the job and pick him up! He’s coming off an 18-point, 13-rebound, 3-block performance his last time out, as he continues to show his potential when he’s handed a full-time starting gig.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (SG/SF – DEN)

I decided to switch it up and put Caldwell-Pope here over Walker Kessler since the latter has been in this spot for the last two weeks. For Caldwell-Pope, he continues to do Caldwell-Pope things despite dealing with a wrist injury. He’s producing scoring in buckets while playing 30-plus minutes per night. Know your needs, but he’s a viable option if it’s scoring.

Rostered in 30-49% of leagues:

Bones Hyland (PG/SG – DEN)

Staying in Denver, Hyland put together a fantastic outing Wednesday night, dropping 11 dimes, which is a career-high. With that, he bounced back in the scoring department, too, scoring 20 points after being on a single-digit scoring run in five of his last six games.

TJ Warren (SF/PF – BKN)

It’s great seeing Warren not only play well but play at all, given the run of injuries he’s had. He struggled against Atlanta, yes, but prior to that, he was averaging 15.6 points per game over his previous three outings. The minutes are creeping up for him, and he’s found a nice role on a red-hot Nets team.

Rostered in 15-29% of leagues:

Alec Burks (PG/SG/SF – DET)

Detroit’s backcourt will count on Burks and Cory Joseph to get some run during the Hayes suspension. Burks had 32 points on 10 of 11 shooting – including six three-pointers – during the game against the Magic. He won’t do that nightly, but he’ll be heavily involved in the offense.

Landry Shamet (SG – PHX)

Of course, you’re not grabbing Shamet to start now, as he’s injured, but over the next four weeks that Devin Booker is out, Shamet should be the priority pickup in Phoenix. He’s scored 31 points in two of his previous three games, and with the injuries continuing to pile up, the Suns will likely rely on Shamet more than usual.

Rostered in 0-14% of leagues:

Damion Lee (SG/SF – PHX)

Not all the minutes will go to Shamet, though, as Lee has some deeper-league value during Booker’s absence. He’s played mid-20s minutes over his last three games, averaging 12.6 points and two assists in that stretch.

Orlando Robinson (PF – MIA)

If you’re looking for an impactful player off the waiver wire in Deeper leagues, Robinson is that guy. Robinson is only for the Deepest of deep leagues, but he did put together a 15-point, 9-rebound, 4-assist performance two games ago in 27 minutes.

