Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Norman Powell among top targets gaining steam in Week 11

The 2022-23 season is approaching its midpoint as we head into the new year, with most teams playing around 35 games. While quite a few teams are very shorthanded because of injuries, others are just starting to reap the benefit of players finding their rhythm. Are you looking to mix up your roster or find some short-term fill-ins to take you into 2023? We’ve got a few targets worth taking a look at ahead of January.

Here are three Week 11 streamer targets with rostership at 50 percent or less in CBS leagues:

There’s still time to give Powell another go after his poor start to 2022-23. The Los Angeles Clippers wing has returned from the groin injury that sidelined him and has actually looked better with Kawhi Leonard back in the fold. Powell averaged 19.7 points per game over his last three outings while shooting 59 percent from the field and 52.9 percent from deep. Having more Offensive Firepower appears to have opened things up for the sniper.

Kyle Anderson was expected to be the role player who benefitted the most from Karl-Anthony Towns’ calf injury, but he’s missed a string of games with back pain. Meanwhile, McDaniels has scored at least 10 points in seven consecutive contests. The lanky forward has also contributed 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game during that stretch. McDaniels might be more of a temporary streamer, but he can definitely be useful in Week 11 if Anderson misses more time.

The masses are slowly coming around on Warren, who’s missed the better part of the last two years with a foot injury. The Brooklyn Nets wing was a dud in his last contest, but he’s now logged more than 21 minutes in four straight games while averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 50 percent shooting from the field and beyond the arc. Brookyln ranks 25th in bench points per game and will need the support of Warren behind Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.