Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Kevon Looney among best big men to stream in Week 10

Injuries are piling up in the back half of December. Week 10 began on Monday, and some Fantasy Managers are struggling to find Worthwhile streaming targets while they wait for their preferred starters to return to the hardwood. Do you need a fill-in to keep your team afloat in the meantime? We’ve got you covered.

Here are three Week 10 streamer targets with rostership at 50 percent or less in CBS leagues:

Moe Wagner, F, ORL (47% rostered)

Wendell Carter Jr. is targeting a Friday return against the San Antonio Spurs, but that gives Wagner at least one more chance to start. The eldest Wagner has averaged 14.6 points, and 7.4 rebounds per game through 10 starts this season and has a Wednesday Matchup against the Houston Rockets’ low defense. He might still play a significant role on Friday if a minute restriction is placed on Wendell Carter after a lengthy layoff. Chuma Okeke will miss roughly a month following knee surgery, so there’s still room for Wagner in the rotation.

Kevon Looney, C, GSW (32% rostered)



Looney hasn’t had much real competition at center with James Wiseman moving between the G League and NBA. The 26-year-old big man fell one assist short of a triple-double against the Philadelphia 76ers last Friday before notching a second consecutive double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds on Sunday. Looney won’t flash that kind of potential on a nightly basis, but teams in need of a stable big with a consistent role should take a look at him.

Naz Reid, C, MIN (18% rostered)



Reid’s been on a tear without Rudy Gobert lately. The Minnesota Timberwolves big man has averaged 17.4 points per game in five outings without the starting center available this season. He’s also scored more than 20 points in two of the previous three games Gobert’s missed. While the Stifle Tower could return in Week 10, Reid’s still been plenty productive with Karl-Anthony Towns out. Reid’s tallied 13.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game without KAT this season (10 games).