Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for November 18

So, Twitter is on fire and could shut down at any moment. That’s not ideal if you’re looking for news to make some lineups for tonight’s 11-game NBA Slate or, you know, if you’ve got some hot takes about the new Black Panther movie. But all is not lost! I’m still here plugging away and writing about value options. Take that, Elon.

Let’s dive in.

Set your DraftKings Fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

The thing you have to understand about Hyland is that he doesn’t have a conscious on the basketball court. For the season as a whole, the sophomore is averaging a robust 27.0 field goal attempts per 100 possessions — the 12th-highest qualified rate in the league. For context, that figure is just ahead of scorers like Devin Booker ($9,400), Jaylen Brown ($8,500) and Kevin Durant. Specific to tonight, the Nuggets might actually need Hyland to be more aggressive, as both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have been ruled out due to health and safety protocols. In a Twist that will shock no one, it’s Hyland who leads Denver in usage rate with that duo off the court in 2022-23, with the guard posting a Massive 32.7% figure. Hyland is also producing 1.42 DKFP per minute in the 285 possessions he’s logged under these conditions. He’s in for a big game.

I wrote up Maledon for Wednesday’s slate, and for the third time in his last three games, the former second-round pick scored at least 18.0 DKFP and easily exceeded 5x value. Tonight we’re dealing with a whole different level of expectation and viability. After re-aggravating an injury in that same contest, LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not suit up for the Hornets on Friday. Likely joining him on the sideline will be Dennis Smith Jr. ($6,300; ankle) and Gordon Hayward ($6,700; shoulder), who are once again listed as doubtful. Suddenly, there’s a very good chance that Maledon is starting this evening’s Tilt against the Cavaliers, great news for an asset that’s averaging a respectable 0.96 DKFP per minute played across the past week. Currently, Maledon’s season-high for minutes is 24.8. Let’s just say I’d expect that number to change versus Cleveland.

While it wasn’t Duren that Drew started on Thursday in place of Isaiah Stewart (toe), the Rookie did end up logging 25.1 minutes of action in the 96-91 loss to the Clippers. Not only was that more time on the court than Marvin Bagley III ($4,700), but Duren was clearly more effective during his opportunities than the veteran. In total, Duren would finish with eight points, nine rebounds and 20.75 DKFP. I’d say another 5x or 6x value performance is well within reach on Friday’s slate against the Lakers. I think it’s also worth keeping an eye on Bagley’s availability. The former second-overall pick missed all of October recovering from an injury and Bagley’s yet to play a back-to-back this season. Maybe Stewart’s absence pushes Detroit’s hand, but it wouldn’t be too surprising if Bagley’s status changes before tip.

