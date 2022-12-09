Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for December 9

So, I’m scrolling through my Twitter feed a couple days ago when I see this:

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but YOU are valuable. — Halle Berry (@halleberry) December 7, 2022

While the sentiment is nice enough, I have to disagree with Catwoman on this one. Not everyone has value. If that were the case, there would be no point in this article even existing. I mean, I guess that’s just the difference between me and Halle Berry. I’m not afraid to name names. Honestly, I’m not sure she has much of a future in NBA DFS writing.

Let’s dive into this 10-game slate.

The beautiful thing about Avdija’s viability on Friday is that it can only become more appealing. With Bradley Beal (hamstring) sidelined on Wednesday, the former Lottery pick logged a team-high 38.8 minutes against the Bulls. They were far from empty, too. Although Avdija didn’t look for his own shot all that much, he did finish with six assists, five rebounds and four steals, resulting in a very healthy 33.25 DKFP. Also, while a 10.0% usage rate isn’t incredibly tantalizing, that figure could be about to rise significantly. Kristaps Porzingis ($9,400; ankle) Possessed a Massive 35.1% usage rate in Washington’s loss to Chicago, and he’s now questionable to suit up versus Indiana. Avdija’s perfectly fine if Porzingis ends up active, but if the center sits, Avdija’s ceiling increases quite a bit.

There’s a couple moving pieces to consider with the Hawks on Friday. First and foremost, Dejounte Murray (ankle) is going to miss at least a couple weeks of action after suffering an injury in Wednesday’s loss to the Knicks. However, it’s possible that De’Andre Hunter ($4,600; hip) will be returning to Atlanta’s starting five against the Nets, as he is questionable following a three-game absence. Any way you slice it, with John Collins (ankle) still sidelined, the Hawks are going to be looking for some secondary scoring and ball-handling to compliment Trae Young ($10,300). That’s where Bogdanovic comes in. The Veteran has only appeared in three contests so far in 2022-23, but his minutes have increased in each appearance, capping at 25.0 versus New York. Bogdanovic also sported an eye-popping 31.2% usage rate in that contest, hoisting up 16 field goal attempts and three free throws. Sure, he was 0-for-10 from three, but I’ll take that volume at this price any day of the week.

I’m looking at this as a pivot option. One of the biggest pieces of injury news on Friday’s Slate is De’Aaron Fox ($8,000; foot), who is questionable to suit up against the Cavaliers. Due to the position he plays, if Fox is eventually ruled out, the obvious direction the masses will turn is Davion Mitchell ($3,200). However, I think I like Rolling with Sacramento’s Rookie forward a little more. While minutes will open for Mitchell, opportunity will be up for grabs among all the Kings’ starters, as Fox leads the Squad in both points per game (22.8) and usage rate (28.6%). That lines up perfectly with the recent hot-streak Murray’s been riding. The 22-year-old dropped a career-high in points (23) and DKFP (38.25) last Saturday, and he’s now scored in double-digits in five straight starts. If Fox is sidelined, look for Murray to continue these trends.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is theglt13) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.