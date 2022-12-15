Fantasy basketball trade advice: Week 9 targets

Each and every Wednesday, we are going to be providing players that you should not only look to acquire via trade but also players you should look to trade away.

Going forward, where fitting, with the data that we’ve seen so far, we’ll build in potential trade scenarios for those you should look to acquire and those you should look to move.

Let’s get to it.

Trade For

LaMelo Ball (PG/SG – CHA)

Ball has played in just four games this season, averaging 20.3 points and eight assists per game.

The best chance to trade for him is from A. someone who doesn’t realize that he’s back or B. someone who is looking to maximize trade value and not deal with an “injury risk.”

In either case, put the offers out there. He’s 100% rostered in Yahoo leagues, so people haven’t dropped him out of frustration or anything, so you’re going to have to trade someone not just of perceived good value, but actual good value.

Players to trade for him that are ranked higher:

Anthony Davis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donovan Mitchell

Trade Away

Bol Bol (PF/C – ORL)

It’s been fun to see Bol Bol break out this season. As good as he’s been for fantasy, he’s been struggling of late.

The scoring has taken a dip, his blocks have been elite only half the time, and the minutes, in turn, have fluctuated. He’s still worth rostering and starting, of course, as we’ve seen his Monster upside. But if someone is still Chasing that Bol Bol high, I can see moving off of him.

Players to trade for him that are ranked lower:

Franz Wagner, Alperen Sengun, Paolo Banchero

Trade For

Jalen Duren (PF/C – DET)

The news of Cade Cunningham missing the rest of the season was expected, but still a blow to Detroit. But not everything is doom and gloom in Motown, as we’re seeing Duren not only taking on a bigger role as a rookie for the Pistons, but starting too.

And he’s rewarded not only Detroit, but Fantasy managers, as well. He hauled in a double-double in his first start — marking his second straight double-double overall — and then hauled in 13 boards against Anthony Davis and the Lakers.

Not bad for a teenager.

Duren has played 24 minutes or more in four straight games, and we should continue to see his development progress as the season goes on. Grab him before it’s too late.

Players to trade for him that are ranked higher:

Klay Thompson, Jalen McDaniels, Saddiq Bey

Trade Away

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG/SG – OKC)

Stud. Breakout. All-Star. Superstar. Use whatever word you want to describe him, and you’d be right. SGA is all of that … but he’s also on a team that isn’t looking to win yet again.

SGA trails only Kevin Durant in 9-cat Leagues right now, and those who drafted him have to be among the leaders in their leagues. But you can’t take the production with you, so you have to find the sweet spot when to stop juicing the proverbial orange so to speak.

It might be now, as we know for a fact that Oklahoma City will be shutting him down come Fantasy playoffs. So while he’s one of the best players in Fantasy right now, you can get a King’s ransom for him.

Players to trade for him:

Tyrese Haliburton, Devin Booker, Trae Young

Other Players to trade for:

Walker Kessler (PF/C – UTA)

Kawhi Leonard (SG/SF – LAC)

Other Players to trade away:

Anthony Davis (PF/C – LAL)

Bennedict Mathurin (SG/SF – IND)

