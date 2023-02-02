Fantasy basketball trade advice: Week 16 targets

Each and every week, we provide some players that you should not only look to acquire via trade but also players you should look to trade away.

Let’s get to it.

Trade For

Ayo Dosunmu (PG – CHI)

We received some more absolutely brutal news about the health of Lonzo Ball, as it doesn’t look like he’s going to be playing basketball anytime soon. With Ball unlikely to play at all for the Bulls this year, it allows more opportunity for Chicago to continue the development of Dosunmu.

If the Bulls should Blow things up, the two I feel confident in saying will remain with Chicago after the deadline are Dosunmu and third-year forward Patrick Williams. Both players are guys I’d look to land in a trade, as they’ll have Ample run to show Chicago what they can do as they continue to build for the future.

Trade Away

And Morant (PG – MEM)

If you’re tuned into NBA League Pass, no one is more exciting to watch than Morant. If you look in my closet, you’ll find more Morant clothing than you will actual work clothes. So I’m sorry, Ja, for putting you here.

Morant’s real-life presence and points-league value far exceed his nine-cat value. On the season, Morant is the No. 47 players in fantasy. His perceived value and popularity around the league make him seem more valuable for Fantasy than if you look at the numbers.

Target a Grizzlies fan or casual NBA fan (it’s me, hi!) and see if you can’t land a top-20 player for Morant.

Trade For

Brandon Ingram (SF/PF – NOP)

Ingram is back for the Pelicans, which is a great boost for New Orleans since Zion Williamson is still injured. Since returning, Ingram hasn’t really been himself yet as his scoring hasn’t been at the levels we have come to expect from him. That can be frustrating if you roster him, but an exciting opening if you don’t.

Now is the time to try to trade for Ingram before he gets right. He’s capped around a top-40 level given his lack of defensive stats, but he’s someone I’d love to grab as a traditional buy-low, sell-high.

Trade Away

Kawhi Leonard (SF/PF – LAC)

Everyone who waited on Leonard has been rewarded. Even with his numbers, we know that the rest time will be there for Leonard as he carries more risk than the typical superstar.

What Leonard Managers have to hope for is that the Clippers continue to stay in the middle of the pack, forcing their hand to play him with less resting. I’d rather shop him now while he’s putting up the high-level numbers for someone we have fewer rest concerns.

***

Michael Waterloo is a Featured Writer at FantasyPros. For more from Michael, check out his Archive and follow him @MichaelWaterloo.