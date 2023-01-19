Fantasy basketball trade advice: Week 14 targets

Each week, we are going to be providing players that you should not only look to acquire via trade but also players you should look to trade away.

Going forward, where fitting, with the data that we’ve seen so far, we’ll build in potential trade scenarios for those you should look to acquire and those you should look to move.

Let’s get to it.

Trade For

Andrew Wiggins (SF – GSW)

After missing a month, Wiggins is back for the Warriors. And he’s slowly getting more involved in the game plan for Golden State, which means the time to try to trade for him is now.

We can’t expect him to do what he did last year, but high-floor help across the table is there as is someone who can help you across the board incrementally.

Trade Away

Nikola Vucevic (C – CHI)

The 2021-22 season wasn’t the best one for Vucevic. But this season is a different story, as Vucevic looks like the Vucevic from old, which is an elite-level Fantasy option.

In fact, over the last month, Vucevic is the No. 8 players in 9-cat leagues. Not at center — as an overall player.

The thing we might see though, is a deal, as the Bulls could look to Blow things up by making any (or all) of their big three available. You’re likely trading Vucevic at his Peak value, and a new Landing spot could come with an adjustment period. Not to mention, staying in Chicago without Zach LaVine and/or DeMar DeRozan could give him added defensive attention, which could hurt his production, too.

Trade For

John Collins (PF – ATL)

Last week I wrote about Jalen Johnson of the Hawks in preparation of a possible Collins trade. This week, I want to look at Collins, who I still believe could be dealt, despite being available for what seems like three or four seasons straight.

A few teams have been rumored as being interested in Collins. But where he lands doesn’t really matter to me, as his involvement in the offense can only go up from where it’s been in Atlanta over the last few seasons.

Collins is a great player and a better Fantasy player. I think in a potential new home, he’s going to provide top-35 production.

Trade Away

Jonas Valanciunas (C – NOP)

Another player I’m recommending trading happens to be another big. In this case, it’s really not on Valanciunas, because he’s a really solid player. But the height of his production comes when Zion Williamson is out.

And sure, you can hedge your bet that Williamson could be hurt again this year, but the better move is to try to capitalize on the performance that Valanciunas has given over the last two weeks.

During the stretch that Williamson has missed, he has averaged 21.1 points and 11.7 rebounds. Both marks are substantially higher than when Williamson is healthy and on the court for the Pelicans.

Michael Waterloo is a Featured Writer at FantasyPros. For more from Michael, check out his Archive and follow him @MichaelWaterloo.