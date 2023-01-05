Fantasy basketball trade advice: Week 12

Every week, we are going to be providing players that you should not only look to acquire via trade but also players you should look to trade away.

Going forward, where fitting, with the data that we’ve seen so far, we’ll build in potential trade scenarios for those you should look to acquire and those you should look to move.

Let’s get to it.

Trade For

CJ McCollum (PG/SG – NOP)

With the news that Zion Williamson is going to be out at least 3-4 weeks with soft tissue injuries – the Pelicans are going to have to have someone step up offensively. Since Brandon Ingram isn’t back yet, look for McCollum to shoulder the load for the Pelicans, as he has done lately.

McCollum’s hot hand has produced 26, 28 and 42 points in three of his last four games, increasing his role offensively as more than a Distributor and secondary option in the offense. McCollum, even at his peak, was a high-floor player and lacked a high ceiling, which may help with the perception around him when you look to trade for him.

Players to trade him for that are ranked higher:

Bojan Bogdanovic, Tyler Herro, D’Angelo Russell

Trade Away

Kyle Lowry (PG – MIA)

Lowry has been in and out of the lineup for personal reasons of late, but even when he has played, he’s struggled.

What’s more, he was logging heavy minutes and usage early in the season for Miami, which makes it hard to believe that he’d not only be able to maintain the production that he has supplied so far, but also maintain the health needed for the heavy minutes.

He’s a perfect player to trade away while you can still get a decent return.

Players to trade him for that are ranked lower:

Pascal Siakam, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels

Trade For

Jalen Williams (SG/SF – OKC)

In a Rookie power rankings piece from The Athletic, Jalen Williams and Dyson Daniels, are the main focus – and if you watch either, it’s easy to see why.

Williams is coming into his own for the Thunder and for Fantasy Managers alike. He had a breakout game Tuesday night in Oklahoma City’s win over Boston – sans Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – as he dropped 21 points on 10 of 18 shooting. The rookie out of Santa Clara is starting to get more recognition across the league for his high-level two-way game, making the window to trade for him a small one.

Players to trade him for that are ranked higher:

Dillon Brooks, Benedict Mathurin, RJ Barrett

Trade Away

Russell Westbrook (PG – LAL)

Westbrook has been fine for the Lakers and Fantasy Managers alike. With the discussion around Westbrook all offseason, you can argue that he’s actually exceeded any and all expectations of him thus far.

But that might change – Westbrook’s expiring contract has the potential to be one of the pieces that the Lakers try to move, leaving his future in doubt.

I’d look to move him in Fantasy for just about anything before he gets moved by the Lakers.

Players to trade him for that are ranked lower:

John Collins, Gary Trent Jr., Keldon Johnson

***

Michael Waterloo is a Featured Writer at FantasyPros. For more from Michael, check out his Archive and follow him @MichaelWaterloo.