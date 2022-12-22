Fantasy basketball trade advice: Week 10 targets

Every week, we will be providing players you should not only look to acquire via trade but also players you should look to trade away. In the future – where fitting – with the data collected, we’ll build in potential trade scenarios for those you should look to acquire and those you should look to move.

Let’s get to it.

Trade For

Chris Paul (PG – PHX)

Chris Paul is back on the court for the Suns, and he’s not just back, but he’s BACK. Over the last two weeks, he’s putting up top-40 numbers, which means the opportunity to acquire him at a depressed value should be going away. But with Paul, it’s a little different. He’s an old man in basketball terms, so there’s that working for you, as well as his injury history.

But there’s only so much that you can write off old-man and injury concerns with Paul if he keeps averaging 15 points and nearly 10 assists per game with a high field-goal percentage.

On the season, given the time missed, he’s just inside the top 150. But there’s a good chance that you can trade a top-50 player for him.

Players to trade for him that are ranked higher:

Fred VanVleet, LeBron James, Tobias Harris

Trade Away

Josh Hart (SG/SF – POR)

On the year, Josh Hart is the No. 67 players in nine-category leagues. Not bad for someone with a 10th-round value heading into the season. But there’s been a lot of factors in play for Hart to reach this value so far. The Trail Blazers have dealt with a number of injuries, which we’ve highlighted in the past when we mentioned Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons as trade candidates.

But for Hart, it’s about to get more complicated than Gary Payton is on his way back. As effective as Hart has been, Payton is the guy that Portland wants on the court in crunch time thanks to his elite perimeter defense.

Players to trade for him that are ranked lower:

Jarred Vanderbilt, Zach LaVine, John Collins

Trade For

Khris Middleton (SG/SF – MIL)

The Grizzlies didn’t just beat the Bucks last week, they embarrassed them. And no one looked more lost than Khris Middleton, and it started when Dillon Brooks was running his mouth as only he could. But it goes beyond the 1-for-12 shooting night that Middleton had against Memphis. It’s the fact that he’s been bad since coming back from his wrist injury at the beginning of the month. During that stretch, Middleton is averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 0.7 STOCKS on 33% shooting.

That’s not the All-Star that we are used to seeing, and while the wrist injury – and now knee – could be lingering and affecting his play, I’m willing to take a chance on Middleton by trading someone I don’t believe in as much that I feel is overperforming in hopes for a rest-of-season run.

Players to trade for him that are ranked higher:

Jevon Carter, Killian Hayes, RJ Barrett

Trade Away

Tyler Herro (PG/SG – MIA)

Herro has posted top-15 numbers over the last two weeks and has made 28 three-pointers in his last four games, which is just absurd. Prior to his 19-point outing, Herro scored 21, 41 and 35 points, respectively, over his previous three games. He’s been a focal point of a struggling Miami team, and that should continue.

But not at this rate, which is why he’s someone I’m looking to cash in on. Miami has the 13th-worst point differential in the league, and its 52.7 eFG% ranks 23rd in the league. What’s more, it’s hard to imagine Herro continuing to score at the rate he is when the Heat have the third-slowest pace in the league (97.58). I like Herro, but if I can move him for a top-40 player, I’m doing it.

Players to trade for him that are ranked lower:

Zach LaVine, Paolo Banchero, Karl-Anthony Towns