Fantasy Basketball trade Advice: Ben Simmons, Julius Randle & Pascal Siakam

After a near triple-double performance on Tuesday, FantasyPros recommends trading for Ben Simmons

Every Wednesday, we will be providing players you should not only look to acquire via trade but also players you should look to trade away.

Let’s get to it.

Trade For

Ben Simmons (PG/SG – BKN)

Of late, Simmons has looked more like the player we saw before the infamous Atlanta series. While he’s ranked No. 167 on the season, he’s put up top-86 numbers over the last two weeks. During that stretch, Simmons is averaging 11.2 points, eight rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 STOCKS.

Elite numbers? Well, no, but he’s started looking like his old self — especially defensively.

It wasn’t a normal injury that Simmons had, and I think we forget that. He’s coming back from back surgery which is a whole other level of an injury to come back from. Despite the recent play, it seems like Fantasy Managers want nothing to do with him, which is an opportunity for you to get him well below value.

Players to trade for him that are ranked higher:

Al Horford, Aaron Gordon, Collin Sexton

Trade Away

Julius Randle (PF – NYK)

While Randle has a few games under his belt, he has been a pretty solid Fantasy player. He’s been between the 2021 and 2020 versions that we saw of him. Trade Rumors are swirling around him, and despite having his lowest usage in his tenure with the Knicks, I expect that number to go down more for him if he goes to another team.

Randle is trying to recapture his shooting performance from 2020, as he’s attempting more 3-pointers this season, but he’s shooting just 33% from behind the arc, which is closer to 2021 (31%) than 2020 (41%). I’m nervous about how he will be used if he goes to Miami or another place that won’t use him as a primary Offensive option.

Players to trade for him that are ranked lower:

Scottie Barnes, John Collins, Kevin Huerter, Rudy Gobert

Trade For

Pascal Siakam (PF/C – TOR)

Siakam has been out with an abductor strain, but the good news for Toronto is that he should be back within the next week. That means the buy-low window is open, but not for much longer.

Before getting injured, Siakam was putting up top-30 numbers in just nine games. But from the gauge that I get from around the industry, Siakam remains underrated in fantasy, as it seems like people haven’t moved on from his lackluster 2020-21 season despite his great 2021-22 season.

The easiest path to trading for him is if his manager has a losing record, and you can capitalize on a little bit of panic.

Players to trade for him that are ranked higher:

Tyler Herro, Brandon Ingram, Spencer Dinwiddie

Trade Away

Nikola Vucevic (PF/C – CHI)

It was a good bounce-back game for Vucevic his last time out, following a three-game stretch where he shot 46% or Worse from the field. He still had two double-doubles during that three-game stretch, but the FG% hit was brutal.

The Bulls are struggling and if that continues, don’t be surprised if we see them package some of their Veterans — with Vucevic being one of the more likely candidates.

The trade for him looks worse and worse by the minute. While he’s still been a solid Fantasy player, he’s a 32-year-old aging big man whose contract is expiring at the end of the year.

If Vucevic is dealt, it might not be to a friendly situation, so I’d wait for one more good game and would start floating him out offers with him included.

Players to trade for him that are ranked lower:

Franz Wagner, Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button