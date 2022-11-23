Fantasy Basketball trade Advice: Ben Simmons, Julius Randle & Pascal Siakam

Every Wednesday, we will be providing players you should not only look to acquire via trade but also players you should look to trade away.

Trade For

Ben Simmons (PG/SG – BKN)

Of late, Simmons has looked more like the player we saw before the infamous Atlanta series. While he’s ranked No. 167 on the season, he’s put up top-86 numbers over the last two weeks. During that stretch, Simmons is averaging 11.2 points, eight rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 STOCKS.

Elite numbers? Well, no, but he’s started looking like his old self — especially defensively.

It wasn’t a normal injury that Simmons had, and I think we forget that. He’s coming back from back surgery which is a whole other level of an injury to come back from. Despite the recent play, it seems like Fantasy Managers want nothing to do with him, which is an opportunity for you to get him well below value.

Players to trade for him that are ranked higher:

Al Horford, Aaron Gordon, Collin Sexton

Trade Away

Julius Randle (PF – NYK)

While Randle has a few games under his belt, he has been a pretty solid Fantasy player. He’s been between the 2021 and 2020 versions that we saw of him. Trade Rumors are swirling around him, and despite having his lowest usage in his tenure with the Knicks, I expect that number to go down more for him if he goes to another team.

Randle is trying to recapture his shooting performance from 2020, as he’s attempting more 3-pointers this season, but he’s shooting just 33% from behind the arc, which is closer to 2021 (31%) than 2020 (41%). I’m nervous about how he will be used if he goes to Miami or another place that won’t use him as a primary Offensive option.

Players to trade for him that are ranked lower:

Scottie Barnes, John Collins, Kevin Huerter, Rudy Gobert