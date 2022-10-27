Fantasy Basketball Trade Advice: Alperen Sengun, Trey Murphy III, Bol Bol

Each and every Wednesday, we are going to be providing players that you should not only look to acquire via trade but also players you should look to trade away.

Going forward, where fitting, with the data that we’ve seen so far, we’ll build in potential trade scenarios for those you should look to acquire and those you should look to move.

Let’s get to it, and happy NBA season.

Trade For

Alperen Sengun (C – HOU)

Well, it’s happening again, isn’t it? After the frustration that grew last year over Sengun’s usage, we thought – ha – that the path would be clear not only for him to start, but to have major minutes as well after Christian Wood’s departure to Dallas.

Think again. Bruno Fernando is starting early on for the Rockets, and Sengun has been forced to miss the last two games with an illness.

While it can cause some to panic, it’s causing me to look at the opportunity to trade for him.

Sengun is still playing 24 minutes per game and has the third-highest usage on the team behind Kevin Porter and Jalen Green. He’s still being a per-minute beast, as his 63.3 eFG% ranks 15th in the league – ahead of Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant.

Buy the dip with Sengun, who is ranked No. 142 heading into Wednesday.

Players to trade for him that are ranked higher:

Ivica Zubac, Bol Bol, Santi Aldama, Nick Richards

Trade Away

Trey Murphy III (SF/PF – NOP)

There’s going to be one recommendation that I feel less confident in each week for this column, and this week, it’s Murphy. He’s an early breakout pick for the Pelicans, and he looks every part of it so far, as he leads the league with his 83.8 eFG%.

Of course, we could point to that as regression is on the way, and I would tend to agree, but that’s an overall lazy analysis.

The real reason for looking to flip Murphy – whose name is perfect for what he brings to the table, btw – is that, when healthy, the Pelicans are absolutely stacked offensively. He’s averaging 29 minutes per game still, which is outstanding, but it’s been carried heavily by his 40- and 36-minute outings in his last two games that had Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram hurt.

The Pelicans, while it’s still early, are averaging -13.5 points per possession with Murphy off the court and their -17.2 efficiency differential with Murphy off the court is the 14th-highest mark in the league so far.

There’s no questioning the talent, but I just question the usage (12 percent) when all are healthy.

If you can sell high on Murphy as the No. 33 ranked player thus far, you should do it. If not, hold him.

Players to trade for him that are ranked lower:

Paul George, Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Green, Brandon Ingram

Trade For

Jarred Vanderbilt (PF – UTA)

It’s going to be a little bit harder to trade for Vanderbilt, as he’s ranked No. 42 is the season. Despite the foul trouble that has found its way to him on a nightly basis, Vanderbilt is still filling the box.

Entering Wednesday, he ranks sixth in fgOR% (12.5%) and third in fgDR% (30.2%), making him an Absolute rebounding stud.

Offensively, there’s still more room for growth, but we did see him hit two 3-pointers against the Pelicans two games ago. He only had three in his career before those two.

If Vanderbilt can get the fouls under control, he has top-30 potential.

Players to trade for him that are ranked higher:

Jonas Valanciunas, D’Angelo Russell, Kelly Olynyk

Trade Away

Bol Bol (PF/C – ORL)

No one – I mean no one – is happier to see Bol Bol having the season he’s had so far. As the Resident Oregon Ducks fan in the room, I’ve been pulling for him since draft night.

And so far, he’s making his presence known for the Magic, averaging 10 points per game and 2.8 blocks, which is the second-highest mark in the league.

On opening night, the Magic ran out an interesting lineup with Bol Bol, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba. It’s a combo that hasn’t been seen again, but at least it shows that the Magic were willing to give it a look.

Maybe they’ll go back to it, but as of right now, I’d be looking to move Bol Bol where possible.

If you Desperately need blocks, then hold on to him, sure. But he’s playing 16 minutes per night in another crowded situation with the team being loaded with bigs.

He’s ranked No. 53 right now, so is the perfect player to try to flip for a slow starter.

Players to trade for him that are ranked lower:

Deandre Ayton, Keldon Johnson, Jalen Smith, Clint Capela, Tyrese Maxey

Other Players to Trade for:

Other Players to trade away:

