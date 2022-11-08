Fantasy Basketball: Start/Sit for Week 4

We have a busy Week 4 ahead, with the bulk of teams on four-game weeks and no two-game schedules on tap following a Week 3 that saw an unusually high three teams with such light dockets.Each week, we’ll aim to highlight a pair of start candidates for your Fantasy rosters — usually from teams with four games — that may shape up as some of the Tougher calls of the week to make, with the focus usually being on players with a start rate (when available) or roster rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues.

Likewise, we’ll also Spotlight one sit candidate at each position that would normally not be a consideration for a spot on your bench, with the focus there often being on players with fewer game opportunities during the coming week.

TEAMS WITH FOUR GAMES: Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards

TEAMS WITH THREE GAMES: Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs

Without further ado, Let’s examine some of the Tougher start/sit decisions for Week 4:

Guards

Start: De’Anthony Melton, 76ers

43% start rate

James Harden will reportedly miss up to a month with his foot injury, making Melton a hot commodity as his fill-in at two-guard for the time being. The young Veteran has already been coming on, putting up averages of 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and an outstanding 2.4 steals per contest over 25 minutes in the five games before Harden’s injury. Melton then provided 12 points, nine assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks while navigating an unusually poor shooting night (4-18 FG) against the Knicks in Philly’s first game without Harden. However, those struggles profile as an outlier, considering Melton went into the game shooting 51.7%, including 40.7% from 3-point range.

Start: Dillon Brooks, Grizzlies

45% starting rate

Brooks took a couple of games to get his shot in gear following a delayed season debut due to a thigh injury, but he’s subsequently hit his stride. The Veteran wing has averaged 18.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals on 47.8% shooting, including 51.9% from 3-point range, over his last five contests Entering his upcoming four-game week. Despite sharing the floor with the star backcourt of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, Brooks is firmly entrenched as a third option while averaging just under 14 shot attempts per game in the sample, and that figure is likely to continue inching upward based on his prior history . He’ll have plenty of chances to continue making solid contributions in Offensive categories this coming week, putting him firmly in play for a start.

Sit: Klay Thompson, Warriors

64% start rate

The Warriors are in a funk as their three-game week begins, and with a return home, they naturally can snap out of it in short order. However, Thompson is already the least reliable Fantasy producer between him, Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins. Thompson will have only three opportunities to take the floor this week, and there’s a chance a shooting slump can derail at least one of those outings. As a result, Thompson is a candidate for a one-week benching in your lineup.

Forwards

Start: De’Andre Hunter, Hawks

31% starting rate

Hunter has stepped up his Offensive usage to new heights this season, putting up a career-high 12.4 shots per game while also shooting a career-best 42% from beyond the arc. Overall, the fourth-year forward is averaging 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists across just under 30 minutes per contest, and he’s generated double-digit scoring tallies in all nine games thus far. While Atlanta’s offense will naturally continue to run primarily through its star backcourt, Hunter is a critical complementary source of scoring, particularly with Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) still out. Trae Young (shin) is also questionable for Monday’s game, which gives Hunter a chance to start the week with a much more significant Offensive role.

Start: Santi Aldama, Grizzlies

30% starting rate

Aldama continues to hold down the fort at power forward for the Grizzlies with Jaren Jackson (foot) still nowhere near ready to make his season debut. The second-year big is making good use of the opportunity with averages of 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 blocks over 28.3 minutes per game. Aldama isn’t afraid to put up the occasional 3-point attempt, either — he’s averaging 3.7 per game — and although he’s only draining them at a 27% clip, that figure could naturally improve the more time he spends on the floor. In the interim, a four-game week gives him plenty of opportunity to boost your rebounding and block categories.

Sit: Mikal Bridges, Suns

81% start rate

There’s no denying Bridges’ status as a rock-solid real-world and Fantasy player, but it’s not as if his potential production is irreplaceable when he’s on a three-game week, either. Additionally, the fifth-year wing has seen a downturn in Offensive involvement early on, putting up just 9.2 shots per game after averaging a career-high 10.5 last season. Bridges enters his three-game week with consecutive quiet performances in tow, as he averaged just 11.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals and shot 43.8% in his last pair of contests. While his contributions in defensive categories and 3-point shooting are valuable, consider sitting him if a viable four-game option is available.

Centers

Start: Isaiah Hartenstein, Knicks

47% start rate

Mitchell Robinson is projected to miss at least this week with his knee injury, which likely sets Hartenstein up for four starts at center during the Knicks’ busy upcoming schedule that includes a couple of particularly favorable positional matchups against the Pistons and Thunder. Hartenstein made good use of his first start Saturday night against the Celtics, putting up a 10-point, 14-rebound double-double that also included an assist and a block. He came into that game averaging 8.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 Steal across 24.5 minutes in his bench role, and he should therefore be set for a productive week across the board with the bump in opportunity.

Start: Precious Achiuwa, Raptors

42% roster rate

Chris Boucher will rightfully be a popular play this week as well with Pascal Siakam (groin) sidelined, but Achiuwa profiles as more of a true center alternative and should also benefit substantially from his teammate’s absence. The third-year big has already put together six double-digit scoring efforts in his first 10 games while coming off the bench (21.8 minutes per game), and although he ran into foul trouble during Siakam’s first absence Sunday against the Bulls, Achiuwa still found his way to five points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in only 14 minutes. He’s done a good job avoiding the ref’s whistle this season, so he should have plenty of minutes to work with over Toronto’s four-game week and could certainly reward you across multiple categories.

Sit: Myles Turner, Pacers

77% start rate

Turner’s production has been on a rollercoaster since his delayed season debut, with the veteran big man interspersing a pair of single-digit scoring tallies with 16- and 27-point outings. Turner has been solid in rebounds (7.0 per game) and elite on blocks (3.5 per contest), but he’ll have just three chances to hit the court this week and has notably already sat out one game for ankle injury management. If you’re in dire straits when it comes to blocks, you may still consider Rolling with Turner, but otherwise, the risk of a couple of Offensive clunkers or an absence is one you may want to avoid if you have some solid four-game options available.