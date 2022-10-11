Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts 2022-23: Russell Wesbrook, Marcus Smart among PGs to target, avoid

The 2022-23 NBA season is almost here and that also brings about the return of Fantasy basketball. Point guard tends to be the deepest position in Fantasy drafts, which is reflective of the depth across the NBA at the spot. Here’s a look at some point guards who could outperform their ADP and projected ranking, along with some who might fall below their expected production.

Point guard Sleepers

Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers



ESPN ADP: 74.8

DK Nation ranking: 21st PG, 59th overall

Westbrook is going to be in trade talks, and we don’t know if he’s going to be on the Lakers for the whole season. From a pure production standpoint, Westbrook is an awesome Fantasy player. Don’t let your perception of Westbrook as a player, or the Lakers struggling last season, cloud his statistical output. The guy is averaging near a triple-double for eight seasons now. Back him to outperform his ADP significantly as long as he stays healthy.

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets



ESPN ADP: 62.6

DK Nation ranking: 13th PG, 37th overall

Murray comes back to the court after missing all of last season. His role in this offense might be different with Nikola Jokic dominating, but the potential for the point guard to return to superstar form is there. Look for him to beat this ADP significantly, as we’re projecting him to do.

Point guard busts

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers



ESPN ADP: 13.6

DK Nation ranking: 9th PG, 25th overall

After playing in a bit of an off-ball role with the Pacers since coming in at the trade deadline last year, Haliburton should run the show this year. That’s going to bump up his usage, which tends to lead to a decline in efficiency. It’ll be especially true on an Indiana team likely to be bad. Haliburton should produce numbers but he might not hit his lofty ADP.

Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics



ESPN ADP: 110.2

DK Nation ranking: 22nd PG, 81st overall

Smart will probably outperform his current ADP, but expect him to have a bit of a different role on this Celtics team with Malcolm Brogdon coming in. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has been an inconsistent shooter his entire career, which keeps him from rising up the ranks much in Fantasy basketball. Smart is likely to remain a filler bench guy this season.