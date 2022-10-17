Fantasy Basketball Schedule Preview: October 17-24

The 2022-2023 Fantasy Basketball Season is here! While we wait for Tuesday to arrive, use this time to tinker with your lineups and find your combination of reliable production and upside. As this week unfolds, we will get true insight into the intentions of NBA coaches around the league. At this point, we have built our strategy on projections, so depending on your league format, don’t be afraid to pounce on the players with more advantageous roles than projected. At the same time, exercise Patience with your players but don’t be afraid to pivot from players who are in a more limited role.

The beginning of the season offers opportunities to score big talent off the waiver wire. Good luck and Let’s enjoy what looks to be a great season!

This week’s schedule:

Monday: ONE MORE SLEEP.

Tuesday: 2 games

Wednesday: 12 games

Thursday: 2 games

Friday: 11 games

Saturday: 9 games

Sunday: 7 games

Teams with 3 games this week:

ATL, MIN, GSW, DET, HOU, NOR, SAS, CHA, OKC, POR, LAC, UTA, IND, WAS, MEM, DEN, PHI, SAC, LAL, PHO, ORL, BOS, CLE, TOR, CHI, MIA,

Teams with 2 games this week:

MIL, NYK, BKN, DAL

Weekly Notes:

As the Fantasy week unfolds, pay special attention to DET, HOU, SAS, CHA, and OKC. These are all teams that have a few undefined roles. Keep tabs on the following players, most likely on your waiver wire:

Detroit Pistons: Killian Hayes, Jalen Duren Houston Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate San Antonio Spurs: Josh Richardson Charlotte Hornets: Kelly Oubre, Cody Martin, Jalen McDaniels Oklahoma City Thunder: Darius Bazley, Alexey Pokusevsky



