Fantasy Basketball Schedule Preview: January 2-8

Happy New Year and welcome to Week 12 of the Fantasy Basketball Season. As we begin 2023, it’s time to start identifying players that could break out in the second half of the season. Primarily, we are looking for players that are behind Veterans on ‘tanking’ teams that gain large roles to gain experience. Here are a few players to start the list:

Tari Eason – HOU – SF

Walker Kessler – UTA – Center

Isaiah Jackson – IND – PF/C

Collin Sexton – UTA – PG/SG

Jalen Williams – OKC – SG

Jeremy Sochan – SAS – PF

Many of these players are quickly shifting from “luxury” stashes to must-add/streams. If your team is comfortably in the playoff hunt, go ahead and add now. If you are grinding for playoff positioning, focus on the players above that also offer great streaming value this week (Kessler/Sexton).

Let’s get into the schedule:

NBA Schedule Preview

This week’s schedule:

Monday (01/02): 11 games

Tuesday (01/03): 6 games

Wednesday (01/04): 12 games

Thursday (01/05): 4 games

Friday (01/06): 11 games

Saturday (01/07): 5 games

Sunday (01/08): 9 games

Teams with 4 games this week:

UTA, POR, MIN, PHI, CHA, LAC, BKN, ATL, DAL, LAL, DET, TOR, SAS, IND, CLE, MIA, HOU, NOR, OKC, PHO, CHI

Teams with 3 games this week:

ORL, BOS, GSW, MEM, SAC, MIL, NYK, DEN

Teams with 2 games this week:

WAS

Optimize your Streaming:

We are back to the typical Tuesday (6 games), Thursday (4 games), and Sunday (5 games) as the low days this week. The Utah Jazz have four games and play on each of the low nights giving them the ideal schedule this week. The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics also have great schedules. Depending on your league the players available will vary, but the players below should be available in most 12 or 14 team formats.

UTAH JAZZ (TUE/THURS/SAT/SUN)

Kelly Olynyk (PF/C): Kelly Olynyk has put together a top 90 season for the Utah Jazz, however his production has been falling the past month and for that reason may be on your waiver wire. As a well-rounded big man, Olynyk can score points, rebounds, assists, and steals. Get him on your roster.

Kelly Olynyk (PF/C): Kelly Olynyk has put together a top 90 season for the Utah Jazz, however his production has been falling the past month and for that reason may be on your waiver wire. As a well-rounded big man, Olynyk can score points, rebounds, assists, and steals. Get him on your roster.

Walker Kessler (Center): Kessler started the year in a small role as a blocks specialist, but now his minutes are creeping up north of 25 per game. This means Kessler's production should creep towards a double-double Threat with elite blocks and FG%. Kessler will only get better as the season goes on and Utah gets him more playing time.

Malik Beasley (SG): Beasley has a great schedule and is an excellent three and point streamer for this week.

Collin Sexton (PG/SG): Sexton is still working his game into shape, but is providing value in points, threes, and assists. He makes for a great streamer this week but keep tabs on his role long-term in case the Utah Jazz make trades to open up a larger role in the latter part of the season.

DALLAS MAVERICKS (MON/THURS/SAT/SUN)

Tim Hardaway Jr. (SG/SF): Hardaway Jr. is in a big role in Dallas and delivers volume points and threes.

BOSTON CELTICS (TUES/THURS/SAT)

Derrick White (PG/SG): White contributes in multiple categories: points, threes, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks from the point guard position, making him a unique stream this week. Not to mention a great schedule on the low nights.

White contributes in multiple categories: points, threes, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks from the point guard position, making him a unique stream this week. Not to mention a great schedule on the low nights. Grant Williams (PF): Grant is useful in points, threes, and rebounds, especially in Deeper leagues.

Grant is useful in points, threes, and rebounds, especially in Deeper leagues. Malcolm Brogdon (PG/SG): Brogdon’s role has fallen a bit lately, but makes for a great stream if he is on the waiver wire. Brogdon is a great source of points, threes, and assists.

