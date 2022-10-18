Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2022: Top sleepers, breakouts and busts from proven NBA Simulation model

The 2022-23 NBA season tips are Tuesday night and that means time is running out for owners to complete their 2022 Fantasy basketball draft prep. The NBA values ​​positional versatility more than ever and the emphasis on more well-rounded players has generated more multi-category contributors for serious Fantasy basketball consideration than ever before. However, there’s still plenty of room in your 2022 Fantasy basketball strategy for Specialists like Hawks center Clint Capela.

The 28-year-old center won’t stretch the floor like some players at his position, but he’s an interior presence who can provide a lot of rebounds and blocks while also contributing some scoring and a high field-goal percentage. So where should you be targeting a true rim protector and rebounder like Capela, and who are some of the 2022 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts you need to be aware of? Before making any 2022 Fantasy basketball picks, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy basketball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine’s proven model simulates each season 10,0000 times. This model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2022 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets.

These cheat sheets and rankings, available for Leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there’s a change on a roster, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets.

Last year the model was extremely high on DeMar DeRozan even though he was being drafted in the fifth round on average, predicting he’d outperform small forwards being drafted ahead of him like Khris Middleton and Brandon Ingram. The result: DeRozan had a resurgent year where he finished fifth in the NBA in scoring (27.9 ppg) and wound up being a top-10 player overall in Fantasy basketball.

The model also called past Fantasy basketball Sleepers like Lauri Markkanen and Aaron Gordon in 2018-19 and warned about Zach Randolph being a Bust that same year. Anyone who followed the model’s Fantasy basketball advice was well on their way to making a deep postseason run.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball Sleepers

One of the top 2022 Fantasy basketball Sleepers the model is predicting: Grizzlies center Steven Adams. The New Zealander averaged just 6.9 points in his first season in Memphis but also put up career-highs with 10 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He then signed a two-year, $25.2 million extension in the offseason to remain Memphis’ starting center for the next few years.

Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins says he’s given Adams the green light to be more aggressive this season, even shooting 3-pointers. That would be a bonus to his already solid Fantasy value as an elite rebounder and one of the best-passing centers in the league. Adams should also see more playing time this year with fellow big man Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) doubtful for the start of the season after surgery. More minutes and a new Offensive Weapon has Adams as a top-20 center in SportsLine’s 2022 Fantasy basketball rankings.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model has identified: Thunder point guard Josh Giddey. After suffering a hip injury that caused him to miss the last month and a half of the 2021-22 season, Giddey is expected to enter the 2022-23 season at full health and should maintain his status as Oklahoma City’s second Offensive option behind Shai Gilgeous -Alexander.

Giddey appeared in 54 games for the Thunder last season, averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists. In Oklahoma City’s 112-101 exhibition win over the Nuggets on Monday, the 19-year-old registered 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block over 25 minutes. Giddey has the game to produce Fantasy numbers on a nightly basis, making him a player to target later in drafts.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook as one of its top 2022 Fantasy basketball busts. Westbrook’s 2021-22 season was an unmitigated disaster, as he saw significant dropoffs in points, rebounds, assists and steals from the previous season while the Lakers missed the playoffs. It was Westbrook’s fourth different team in four seasons and the inability to gel with LeBron James and Anthony Davis has made him the subject of trade rumors yet again this offseason.

However, the Lakers haven’t gotten a deal done yet and it appears that Westbrook will at least start his season in Los Angeles, with some discussion he could even come off the bench. Fantasy basketball players are drafting him in the seventh round on average, but the model ranks 10th-round options like Kevin Porter and Mike Conley ahead of the nine-time NBA all-star.

