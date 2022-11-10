Fantasy basketball players to buy low, sell high; plus 12 waiver wire targets

Now that we’re a few weeks into the regular season and the dust is starting to settle a bit, Fantasy Managers whose teams have been struggling might be itching to hit the Panic button.

So Let’s kick this week’s column off with some suggestions for players to consider buying low and selling high on, as you try to Exploit your fellow Fantasy foes.

Buy low: Trae Young, ATL

Not only has Young been nursing a Shin injury lately, but he’s shooting just 38% from the field and 30% from 3-point range. Compare that to last season, when Young shot 46% from the field and made 38% of his treys. Dejounte Murray has cut into Young’s rebound and assist numbers and stolen some of his shine, but Young will still be a Top 15 Fantasy player once his shooting efficiency normalizes.

Sell ​​high: Donovan Mitchell, CLE

Mitchell is off to a blistering start for the Cavaliers, but he’s gotten an early season boost due to Darius Garland missing six games already. Over Cleveland’s first six games of the season, when Garland totaled just 13 minutes of action, Mitchell exploded for 32.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 7.0 free throw attempts per game.

But in the three games where Garland has played 30+ minutes, those numbers have dropped to 29.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 5.3 free throw attempts per game. If you need an assist boost, you might be able to trade him Outright for Young.

Buy low: LaMelo Ball, CHA

It was a full month ago when Ball badly rolled his left ankle. Not only has he yet to play a game this season, but the Hornets have been pretty quiet when it comes to providing updates on his rehab and recovery. As a result, the team with LaMelo in your league might be Fielding trade offers, and offering up two healthy and reliable players with significantly less upside than LaMelo might do the trick.

Sell ​​high: Keldon Johnson, SAS

We all knew that Johnson’s usage rate was going to see a huge increase this season, but we didn’t know how efficient he would be, and if he’d be able to improve upon his mediocre defensive numbers. Well, we’re 10 games into his season and the results are eye-opening. All of Johnson’s shooting percentages have improved over last season and he’s been red-hot from deep, making 3.8 treys per game on nearly 43% shooting from behind the arc. He’s also handing out 3.8 assists and nabbing 1.1 steals per game, which are big improvements over last year.

If you drafted Johnson hoping he’d put up Top 50 numbers this season, the Outlook is looking positive for you. But what if his 3-point shooting starts to decline as opposing teams start focusing on him more, and what if the Spurs decide to shut him down in the second half of the season to improve their Lottery chances? Offering up Johnson plus a low-level point guard like Monte Morris for LaMelo isn’t nearly as insulting as it would have been a month ago.

Buy low: Jarrett Allen, CLE

When I think of Allen’s Offensive role, I picture him Rolling to the basket for a thunderous alley-oop jam. Last season Allen had 2.9 dunks per game and shot 67.7% from the field, which made him one of the most valuable centers. This season he’s also throwing down 2.9 dunks per game, but he’s shooting just 53.3% from the field after 10 games played. However, it’s important to remember that Cleveland’s top passer, Garland, has missed over half of their games so far, which has resulted in fewer quality shots for Allen early on.

Sell ​​high: Ivica Zubac, LAC

As someone who routinely drafted Zubac over the past two years, it’s extremely disappointing to see him finally break out this season, as I chose not to draft him at all this year. Last season, his 24.4 minutes, 8.5 boards and 1.0 blocks per game were career-highs, but now he’s blowing those numbers out of the water. Entering Wednesday’s games, Zubac ranked seventh with 11.1 boards per game, while shockingly leading the league in shot-blocking with 2.5 rejections per contest. Given those gaudy numbers, you might be able to trade him for Domantas Sabonis if you throw in a sweetener.

Buy low: Klay Thompson, GSW

Thompson has been ice-cold to start the season, as he’s shooting just 36% from the field and less than 33% from 3-point range. Compare that to his career marks, which are over 45% from the field and better than 41% from behind the arc. Is Klay 100% healthy? Probably not, but he’s still having a positive impact when he’s on the court, and I expect him to gradually get better as the season wears on.

Sell ​​high: Jordan Clarkson, UTAH

Over Clarkson’s past two seasons combined, he made just 33% of his 3-pointers and handed out just 2.5 dimes per game. After 12 games this season, he’s made 42% of his treys and has dished out 5.2 helpers per contest. Even his rebound and block numbers are well above his previous career-highs, but I don’t believe his current output is sustainable. If you’re trying to pull off a 2-for-1 upgrade, Clarkson might be the perfect throw-in player right now.

Buy low: Jabari Smith Jr., HOU

While fellow top rookie Paolo Banchero has been quite reliable early on, Smith has struggled mightily. His love for jacking up Threes is a bit concerning, as 55% of his field goal attempts have come from behind the arc thus far. The bigger issue is that he’s shooting just 30% from both 3-point range AND 2-point range. But we know that most Rookies improve as the season progresses, and the Rockets will continue to feed Smith major minutes. Since he’s currently doing more harm than good, you can probably get him for very cheap.

Sell ​​high: Kelly Oubre Jr., CHA

On paper, Oubre’s combination of 17.6 points, 1.3 steals and 2.5 triples per game are somewhat enticing. But in reality he should be producing much more for Charlotte given how LaMelo has been out for the entire year, Cody Martin has played just one measly minute, and both Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier have missed a handful of games. I suggest packaging Oubre with someone while you still can, because he might be droppable soon. Along the same lines, perhaps Mason Plumlee can help you seal the deal on a 2-for-1 player upgrade.

Waiver Wire

Next, Let’s explore a dozen players to consider adding off your waiver wire, from shallow Leagues to ultra-deep ones…

Jalen Suggs, ORL — 63% rostered

With no specific timeline for the returns of either Markelle Fultz or Cole Anthony, Suggs should definitely be on more rosters by now. He’s not scoring much and his shooting percentages are poor, but the 5.0 dimes and beefy 2.2 steals per game hold a lot of weight.

Max Strus, MIA — 53% rostered

On some teams I have both De’Andre Hunter and Strus, but if you’re asking me to choose between them, it’s Strus all the way. Their points and rebounds per game are nearly identical, but Strus is averaging an extra 1.2 triples per game, while Hunter’s combo of just 1.7 assists + steals + blocks per game has to be near the bottom among league regulars.

Isaiah Jackson, IND — 47% rostered

Jackson is coming off a 17 point, 10 rebound double-double on Wednesday in just 18 minutes of action. We also know that a Monster block game is right around the corner. The consistency isn’t there yet, but the upside is palpable.

Patrick Williams, CHI — 33% rostered

After adding Pat-Will a couple of times last Sunday, I was pleased to see him swat away four shots on Wednesday, which brings his total to 12 blocks over his past seven games. His scoring comes and goes, but he’s becoming an Enforcer for Chicago’s defense.

Malik Monk, SAC — 30% rostered

It’s laughable that Evan Fournier is currently rostered in the same percentage of Leagues as Monk, because the latter has been putting in serious work. Despite not starting a single game yet, Monk is still dropping in 12.0 points, 4.3 assists and 2.2 treys per game, while making 14-of-15 freebies thus far.

Cameron Payne, PHO — 29% rostered

It was nice timing for Payne this week, as he returned from a left foot issue just as Chris Paul was going down with a right heel issue. It doesn’t sound like it’s a super serious injury for Paul, but the Suns are playing it safe with their trusty vet. Whenever CP3 has been out over the past few years, Payne has proven to be pretty solid and reliable himself.

Aleksej Pokusevski, OKC — 29% rostered

After sitting out a couple of games due to a shoulder issue, Poku returned on Wednesday to have his finest game of the season, as he poured in 17 points, 10 boards, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 4 treys and just 1 foul in double overtime minutes versus Milwaukee. Would he have put up the same stat line if Giannis had played? Bwahahaha, of course not!!!

Tari Eason, HOU — 25% rostered

Eason has been tough to trust as far as starting lineups go, but he should surely be rostered in more than a quarter of all Fantasy leagues. On Wednesday he shot just 5-of-15 from the field in 21 minutes of action, but racked up 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals versus the skilled and Athletic Raptors.

Seth Curry, BKN — 19% rostered

After starting off his season a rusty 1-of-12 from the field, Curry finally broke out on Wednesday, scoring 23 points on 6-of-11 shooting from deep. We know that he can shoot and the opportunity is there for him to step up right now for the Nets.

Georges Niang, PHI — 9% rostered

An Offensive opportunity has opened up in Philly with James Harden sidelined for the next month, and Niang was the first player to really take advantage, draining seven triples with a couple of steals against an always tough Suns team last Monday. In ultra-deep leagues, he’s worth a look.

Andrew Nembhard, IND — 3% rostered

Christian Koloko has been the most Fantasy worthy player among second round Rookie draft Picks thus far, but Nembhard is starting to make some noise, as well, now that Chris Duarte is sidelined with a high ankle injury. The rookie guard has dished out 15 assists over his past three games, with some steals potential as well.

Jericho Sims, NYK — 0% rostered

True Las Vegas summer league fans know who Sims is, as he’s proven to be a physical freak in that setting over the past two summers. Sims played 27+ minutes in a game only four times last season for the Knicks, but on Wednesday he got an early season chance to really step up, and he was able to produce 7 points, 6 boards and 3 blocks in 27 minutes. He’ll lose all of his value once Mitchell Robinson returns from his knee injury, but Sims is showing that he’s ready to be a consistent rotation player.

