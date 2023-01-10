Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values ​​for January 9

The NBA is offering up a six-game NBA Slate starting at 7 pm ET.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite plays at each position.

Guard

Studs

Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets ($7,700) – Westbrook is officially back, baby. Is he still going to Clank a shot or two of the side of the backboard every now and again? Sorrow. But that doesn’t change the fact that he’s delivered outstanding Fantasy value of late. He’s scored at least 43.0 DKFP in four of his past five games, and the lone exception was a game where he played just 11.4 minutes. He has at least 52.25 DKFP in back-to-back games, and he can continue to be counted on with Anthony Davis out of the lineup.

This also stands out as one of the best matchups of the day for Fantasy purposes. The total on this game sits at 241.0 points, and the Nuggets rank just 25th in defensive efficiency for the year.

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs ($6,600) – The Grizzlies are dealing with a few key injuries at the moment. And Morant, Steven Adams, and Brandon Clarke were all out of the lineup on Sunday, and it’s very possible they could sit again on the second leg of a back-to-back. Their statuses will be important on this six-game slate, so make sure to download the DK Live app for any updates.

If Morant is out, Bane should take over as the team’s top offensive option. He’s increased his usage rate by 4.2% with Morant off the floor this season, resulting in an average of 1.31 DKFP per minute. That’s an elite figure, with only Morant (1.52) and Westbrook (1.32) averaging more than 1.31 DKFP per minute among Monday’s guards. Bane thrived in place of Morant on Sunday, finishing with 51.5 DKFP in 30.7 minutes vs. the Jazz. The Spurs represent another fantastic matchup, ranking fourth in pace and 30th in defensive efficiency for the year.

Other Options – CJ McCollum ($8,500), Immanuel Quickley ($6,200)

Value

Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls ($5,300) – The Celtics are another team dealing with a significant injury. Marcus Smart is currently listed as doubtful after suffering a left knee contusion during Saturday’s Matchup vs. the Spurs.

As long as he’s out, Brogdon figures to be one of the biggest beneficiaries. He’s seen a team-high 3.3% usage bump with Smart off the floor this season, and he’s also increased his assist rate by 3.7%. Add it all up, and Brogdon averages 1.13 DKFP per minute in that scenario. He should also pick up a few additional minutes with Smart sidelined, making him an outstanding value option vs. the Bulls.

Other Options – Tre Jones ($6,000), Jose Alvarado ($4,500)

Forward

Studs

Julius Randle, New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks ($10,400) – Randle was a major disappointment for the Knicks last season, but he has returned to being a dominant Fantasy force in 2022-23. He’s been particularly effective of late, scoring at least 52.75 DKFP in nine straight games. Overall, he’s exceeded salary-based expectations by an average of 7.56 DKFP over his past 10 contests.

That makes Randle’s $10,400 salary a bit too cheap. He’s increased his production to 1.41 DKFP per minute over the past month, and very few players have the same upside from a minute perspective on a night-to-night basis. Randle has played at least 38.3 minutes in nine straight games, and he’s cracked 40 minutes in five of them.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks ($12,000) – Antetokounmpo is the most expensive player on this slate, but it’s hard to argue against that. He’s coming off a rare flop in his last game, finishing with just 12.5 DKFP in 22 minutes, but he had scored at least 72.25 DKFP in his previous four contests. They had at least 81.0 DKFP in three of them, and Giannis has been gobbling up points and rebounds at an unparalleled rate. He averaged 43.3 points and 18.3 boards over that four-game stretch, and he even added 7.3 assists per game just for good measure.

The Knicks are a tough matchup for Giannis. They rank fifth in the league in team rebound rate, and they’re third in points in the paint allowed. However, that should result in lower ownership than usual, and Giannis is capable of going off against anyone. Giannis has also historically enjoyed playing at Madison Square Garden, scoring at least 51.75 DKFP in his past seven outings.

Other Options – LeBron James ($10,900), Aaron Gordon ($6,600)

Value

Naji Marshall, New Orleans Pelicans at Washington Wizards ($5,500) – The Pelicans will get CJ McCollum back in this game, but they’re still playing without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. That solidifies Marshall’s spot in the rotation. He’s played at least 32.6 minutes in three straight games, and he’s scored at least 29.75 DKFP in each. He’s gone for at least 39.0 DKFP in two of those contests, and he should continue to provide big value at his current price tag. Marshall has played at least 30 minutes in 21 career games, and he averaged 32.05 DKFP in those contests.

Other Options – Harrison Barnes ($5,600), Grant Williams ($3,500), Doug McDermott ($3,200)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($11,700) – There are some strong stud options to consider paying up for on Monday, but Jokic stands out as the best of the bunch. The back-to-back MVP has been slightly overshadowed by Luka Doncic of late, but Jokic has been absolutely dominant over the past month. He’s increased his Fantasy production to 1.86 DKFP per minute and has six games with at least 69.75 DKFP over that time frame.

He draws one of the best possible matchups Monday vs. the Lakers. They have been extremely generous towards opposing centers this season, allowing the third-most DKFP per game to the position. The Nuggets’ implied team total of 125.75 DKFP ranks first on the slate, and Jokic has smashed in three previous matchups vs. the Lakers this season. He’s averaged 60.5 DKFP in those outings, scoring at least 54.5 DKFP in each.

Other Options – Jonas Valanciunas ($6,600)

Value

Jakob Poeltl, San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies ($5,900) – Poeltl’s workload has been limited since returning to the lineup, but he’s coming off 32.3 minutes in his last outing. If he’s going to continue to see that much playing time, Poeltl has the potential to deliver massive value at his current salary. He’s averaged 1.20 DKFP per minute this season, and he racked up more than 50 DKFP in his last game. Ultimately, he has the potential for another huge outing against a shorthanded Grizzlies’ frontcourt, and he doesn’t have a ton of bust potential at his current price tag.

Other Options – Mitchell Robinson ($5,200), Daniel Gafford ($4,700), Xavier Tillman ($3,600)

