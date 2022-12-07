Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values ​​for December 7

After a relatively quiet Tuesday, the NBA is back in full force. Wednesday features an 11-game main slate starting at 7:00 pm ET, so there are plenty of DFS options to choose from.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite plays at each position.

Guard

Studs

D’Angelo Russell, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers ($7,000) – The Timberwolves are still playing without Karl-Anthony Towns, and Russell has been one of the primary beneficiaries of his absence. He’s racked up at least 32.0 DKFP in six straight games, and he’s had at least 40.75 in his past two. Russell should be able to keep the Fantasy production flowing Wednesday vs. the Pacers. Indiana has been one of the best matchups in Fantasy this season, ranking first in pace and 24th in defensive efficiency. Minnesota also plays at the third-fastest pace, so this game should feature plenty of possessions. The total on this game sits at 237.5 points, while the Timberwolves’ implied team total of 121.25 is tied for the top mark on the slate.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz ($6,500) – The Warriors’ injury report is the big story on Wednesday. They’ve already ruled out Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green, leaving the team without three of their top players.

That’s going to open up plenty of opportunities for the rest of the roster, but Poole figures to be the big winner. He will almost certainly move into the Warriors’ starting lineup, and he’s seen a 7.7 percentage point usage rate bump with Curry and Wiggins off the floor. He’s increased his Fantasy production to 1.15 DKFP per minute in that scenario, so he’s undoubtedly underpriced at $6,500.

Additionally, the Jazz represent a strong matchup. Their defense has been torn to shreds in recent weeks, and they’re down to 25th in defensive efficiency for the year.

Other Options – Jalen Brunson ($7,200), Klay Thompson ($6,300)

Value

Will Barton, Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls ($3,700) – The Wizards are another team dealing with a big injury. Bradley Beal will miss at least the next three games, and he’s been one of the team’s top facilitators this season. He ranks second on the team with a 25.2% assist rate, while his 26.6% usage rate ranks third.

Barton is someone who can help pick up the slack. He’s increased his usage rate (+1.6%), assist rate (+2.5%), and rebound rate (+1.0%) with Beal off the floor this season, resulting in an average of 0.81 DKFP per minute. He has a chance to get to 30 minutes vs. the Bulls, so he’s an excellent value at just $3,700.

Other Options – Donte DiVincenzo ($3,700), Alex Caruso ($3,500)

Forward

Studs

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($9,800) – Siakam is ready to get back to work. He played limited minutes in his first four games following an injury, but he was up to 38.7 minutes in his last contest. Nick Nurse routinely gives Siakam one of the biggest workloads in basketball, so it’s not surprising that he’s back to playing nearly 40 minutes per game.

Before getting hurt, Siakam appeared poised for a career year. He was averaging 24.8 points, 9.3 boards, and 7.7 assists per game, and he scored at least 47.0 DKFP in seven of nine contests. Overall, Siakam has averaged 1.44 DKFP per minute this season, which trails only Giannis Antetokounmpo among Wednesday’s forwards.

The Raptors are in a solid spot Wednesday vs. the Lakers. LA has slowed down a bit of late, but they still rank 12th in the league in pace. The Raptors are currently implied for 119.75 points, which represents a dramatic increase from their season average of 110.8.

Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls ($8,100) – Kuzma is another strong option for the Wizards on Wednesday. He’s seen the biggest usage bump on the Squad with Beal off the floor this season, and he’s already been playing well of late. He’s averaged 1.16 DKFP per minute over the past month, and he’s scored at least 44.25 DKFP in five of his past seven games. He’s not the sexiest option at $8,100, but he has a good chance to return value.

Other Options – Anthony Edwards ($8,800), Terry Rozier ($8,000)

Value

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz ($3,400) – Kuminga hasn’t made the second-year leap that the Warriors were hoping for, and he’s played a pretty minor role for the team when healthy. Of course, the team is far from healthy at the moment, so he should be thrust into more responsibility on Wednesday.

Kuminga was an elite per-minute producer last season, and he has unsurprisingly thrived when given the opportunity to play big minutes. He’s logged at least 24 minutes in 23 career games, and he’s averaged 30.47 DKFP in those contests. I expect him to see closer to 30 minutes on Wednesday, making him nearly impossible to fade at $3,400.

Other Options – Kyle Anderson ($4,700), Oshae Brissett ($3,500)

Center

Stud

Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets ($6,200) – There are obviously more expensive centers on Wednesday’s slate, but Claxton stands out as one of the best per-dollar options at the position. He’s returned positive value in six of his past seven games, yet his salary has remained pretty stagnant. His minutes are also more secure with Ben Simmons currently sidelined, and he’s coming off nearly 38 minutes in his last outing. Claxton has averaged 1.07 DKFP per minute this season, so he can do some serious damage with that much playing time in a good matchup vs. the Hornets.

Other Options – Kristaps Porzingis ($9,200), Nikola Vucevic ($7,200)

Value

Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks ($4,900) – As much as I like Claxton, Robinson is my favorite center option on the slate. His minutes can vary from night to night, but he has played at least 33 minutes in two of his past three games. If he can get back to that threshold Wednesday vs. the Hawks, he has the potential for a huge performance. The Hawks allow the fifth-most points in the paint per game, which is where Robinson does all of his damage. They’re also a below-average rebounding team, and they play at the seventh-fastest pace. The Knicks rank ninth in pace this season, so this game has some Sneaky Shootout appeal.

Other Options – Kevon Looney ($4,600), Naz Reid ($3,900)

