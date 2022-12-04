Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values ​​for December 4

Whether you’re chasing or just not a football fan, there is always a Sunday NBA DFS Slate waiting for you. These slates are not very big, so the research process can be light. While everyone else dedicates their day to the NFL, we can get ahead by digging into the six-game evening slate that starts at 6 pm ET.

Delay the work week a few more hours. Get in on some NBA DFS action, and start by enjoying another colorful weekend edition of the NBA Targets.

Guard

Studs

And Morant, Memphis Grizzlies at Detroit Pistons$10,500 — Morant is a stud in the Fantasy point-per-minute department with a 1.4 FPPM. It’s not impossible for him to flirt with 7x tonight, and a 6x return seems perfectly reasonable. As far as scoring goes, this game projects to be one of the most exciting on the slate (230.5). Morant is not just the usage rate leader on his team, but he’s one of the league leaders — 36%. He’s not just a ball hog. He is one of the best players in the league based on Hollinger’s PER rating system with a 24.8 PER. The Pistons present a favorable matchup with a 115.8 Defensive Efficiency Rating (29th) and neutral 101.7 in Pace (16th).

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers$8,400 — Beal is back and he badgered Buzz City back on Friday — 52.5 DKFP. The Lakers are an even better battle. Against guards, the Lakers rank 30th, so much for Pat Beverly improving this defense. And the Lakers play at the fourth-fastest pace. Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma could cut into Beal’s appeal, but when Beal deals, this is his team. Beal was dealing on Friday.

Value

Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings vs. Chicago Bulls$5,300 — Will Monk ever figure it out? There’s always been glimmers of hope but nothing sustainable. That could be changing. Monk has scored over 20 points in three of his last four games. They didn’t start any of those games. They averaged 25 minutes in those games. More minutes would be great, but that won’t likely happen running with the second unit. However, running with the second unit means more usage — 31.8%, 24.1%, 31.4% and 29.8% usage rate in the last four games. Monk may not be a star, but he is thriving in his current role.

Goran Dragic, Chicago Bulls at Sacramento Kings, $3,300 — His usage rate has not changed. Dragic has a 21.8% usage rate this season. That is very appealing at this price. The problem is that he doesn’t always get the minutes. It’s Friday, they got the minutes. Dragic scored 27.5 DKFP in 23 minutes. In the previous five games where he played 20 minutes or more, Dragic averaged 22 DKFP.

Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics$4,400 — The Nets can’t get healthy. Harris is back but a handful of Nets will be out on Sunday. Harris appears to be favored by Brooklyn’s new Coach Jacque Vaughn. Harris has started the last two games, and he’s scored 29.25 DKFP and 31.25 DKFP. Those games came on the heels of a 36-minute performance, where they contributed 25 DKFP in the win. More importantly, the Nets have won their last three games. It’s unlikely that Harris’ role decreases anytime soon. The Celtics present a favorable Matchup with a 110.5 Def Eff. Rating (20th) and neutral 101.1 in Pace (18th).

Forward

Studs

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls at Sacramento Kings, $8,100 — It’s not easy for DeRozan to go off because he’s strictly a jump shooter. He’s straight out of the 70s in that his game doesn’t consist of 3-point shooting. Despite never shooting Threes during the 3-Point Era, he could be a Hall of Famer when it’s all said and done. DeRozan is disappointed on Friday, but that will happen when he only makes four shots. In the seven games leading into Friday’s loss to the Warriors, DeRozan averaged 47 DKFP. If that’s the baseline, then he could reach 60 DKFP vs. the Kings — fifth-worst defense and second-fastest pace.

Value

Javonte Green, Chicago Bulls at Sacramento Kings, $3,200 — The Bulls benched Patrick Williams on Friday night. Green got the start and Green scored 23 DKFP in 23 minutes (19.2% usage rate). Will Green’s role grow? Does it need to be at this price? Does it need to be with a softer matchup on Sunday? He’s the typical value pick. He could shrivel into nothingness, go off or just be okay. In two of three scenarios, he works at this price.

Terence Davis, Sacramento Kings vs. Chicago Bulls, $3,400 — Similar to Monk, Davis provides value on the second unit. He’s cheap and he’s scoring DKFP — 23.5 and 28 DKFP in his last two games. Davis is not playing a lot of minutes, 20 or fewer in the last two, but he’s been efficient. He’s scored double-digit points in each of the last two games and on Wednesday he spread his Fantasy points across every category — four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal.

Center

Studs

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers at Washington Wizards, $10,700 — The Lakers are terrible but Davis is Balling this season. Maybe the Lakers aren’t terrible. Now that everyone is playing, they have won seven of their last nine and they have beaten some very good teams. In beating those teams, Davis has been laying the beat down. They topped 60 DKFP for the fifth time in the last eight games on Friday night with 71 DKFP. That was along side LeBron James’ 61.5 DKFP. Davis is averaging 64 DKFP per game over the last nine games. LeBron James is questionable, but the Lakers are notorious for manipulating the injury report. Their win-loss record would suggest they should give it a break. Nevertheless, here we are again wondering if LBJ will play. Follow @DKLive for the final word. If James is out, AD is a lock-button-play.

Value

Steven Adams, Memphis Grizzlies at Detroit Pistons, $5,700 — If Adams can score 48.5 DKFP on Joel Embiid and the 76ers, then the Pistons should not be a problem. Detroit has the second-worst defense (115.8 Defensive Efficiency Rating) with the fourth-worst rebounding rate, and they play at a top-10 pace. Adams has recorded 30 DKFP or more in five of the last six with the lone exception being 25.5 DKFP on Nov. 22 vs. the Kings.

Trendon Watford, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers$3,500 — This is a sad day. The Sunday NBA extravaganza article is Walker Kessler-less. Lift your chin up, we move on. Watford is still cheap. He’s been the value play of the week with the Blazers’ battling with banged-up big men. Damian Lillard might return but it looks like Watford will keep starting. On Wednesday, Watford joined the starting five and scored 24.5 DKFP in 31 minutes. On Saturday, he started again and scored 29.5 DKFP in 36 minutes of work.

