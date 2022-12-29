Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values ​​for December 29

Six. That’s how big tonight’s slate is, it even includes the New York Knicks. What a trip! Hopefully, we are not inundated with a plethora of bricks, but really, it doesn’t matter as long as we get our DraftKings fix. Now equip your mind and tighten up your Scripts so that you can be the one who ships — all the tournaments that you enter. Boy, that would be a wonderful splendor.

TOR is playing the first leg of a back-to-back. None of the other teams played last night.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, there is one game with a total of at least 240 – OKC/CHA (240). DAL is the biggest favorite on the slate at 11 points over HOU while the OKC/CHA game has the tightest spread at 1.5 points in favor of the Hornets. TOR and SA are all domestic dogs.

Guard

Studs

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets ($12,000) – I faded Doncic last game, so if any street cred I had is eradicated, I completely understand. All he did was go for 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, which was good for 110.75 DKFP. Crazy. This kind of ceiling is in play every night Doncic plays because the usage rate is often near 40% and, well, he’s Luka Doncic.

To be fair, due to his price, he has exceeded points expectations only 20% of the time this season, but the floor/ceiling combo is still one of the best in the game. Over the last four games, he’s gone for 110.75, 60.25, 82 and 57.25 DKFP. He now gets a Matchup against a Rockets team that is 28th in defensive rating and has boosted the FPPM to point guards by a league-leading 19.29% above the league average.

As usual, it comes down to the available value, roster construction and projected ownership numbers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder at Charlotte Hornets ($10,100) – Shai is one of the best players in the NBA. Period. He’s averaging 1.43 DKFP per minute and has gone for at least 60 DKFP six times this season with a high of 73.5. This game has the highest total on the slate at 240 and, since LaMelo Ball ($9,700) has returned to action, the Hornets are playing at the fastest pace in the league.

While this game has the highest total, it also has the tightest spread at 1.5 points. Shai garners a usage rate in the mid-30 percent range, so there should be plenty of opportunities to rack up those Fantasy goodies in a potentially high-scoring, competitive affair.

Other Options – LaMelo Ball ($9,700),

Value

Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs ($5,000) – RJ Barrett is out so Quickley will likely make his second consecutive start. He played 51 minutes in an overtime game on Tuesday, jacking up 21 shots, dishing out 15 assists and putting up 42.75 DKFP. The Spurs play at the eighth-fastest pace and are dead last in defensive rating. Against shooting guards, they have boosted the FPPM by 14.97% above the league average. Quickley will likely be very popular today so decisions will have to be made.

Other Options – Derrick White ($4,500), Miles McBride ($3,200), Tre Mann ($3,200)

Forward

Studs

Julius Randle, New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs ($9,500) – Randle has exceeded point expectations 90% of the time this season. Over the last four games, he’s averaged 40.8 minutes, 21.5 field goal attempts, 3.5 3-pointers made, 30.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks. That’s translated to 52.75, 58, 58.5 and 60.5 DKFP. The Spurs play fast and eschew defense, and with Barrett out and Jalen Brunson ($7,400) questionable, Randle may truly be the Offensive hub in this one.

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($10,200) – Over the last four games, Siakam has averaged a whopping 42.8 minutes per game. Minutes are half the battle. Yo, Joe! Especially when Siakam averages 1.33 DKFP per minute. The usage rate has been in the 35% range and he’s gone for 68.25, 76.25, 52.75 and 57.75 DKFP.

Memphis is one of the best defensive teams in the league, but Siakam’s most recent streak was against the Clippers, Cavaliers, Knicks and 76ers. Those teams are 1st, 2nd, 4th and 10th in defensive rating.

Other Options – Christian Wood ($7,900)

Value

Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City Thunder at Charlotte Hornets ($3,000) – Aleksej Pokusevski is out for six to eight weeks due to injury. That leaves the Thunder frontcourt extremely thin. Bazley will likely split the center minutes with Mike Muscala ($3,400) and play in the low 20s. They played 22 minutes on Tuesday.

Bazley averages 0.9 DKFP per minute and the game environment and Matchup are good. The Hornets are playing fast and have boosted the FPPM to centers by 10.3% above the league average.

Other Options – Jaylin Williams ($5,000)

Center

Studs

Christian Wood, Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets ($7,900) – The range of outcomes is wide for Wood because of the perimeter-oriented nature of his game and the fact that we are never sure how much run Jason Kidd will give. Over the last two games, Wood has played 40 and 38 minutes, producing 40.25 and 62.5 DKFP. In the two prior games, they played 28 and 27 minutes, going for 22.25 and 23.25 DKFP. Shrug.

Wood averages 1.13 DKFP per minute and should produce against a Rockets team that boosts the FPPM to centers by 7.3% above the league average. That said, he was stymied for 22.25 DKFP the last time these teams met, three games ago. Shrug.

Other Options – Pascal Siakam ($10,200)

Value

Mike Muscala, Oklahoma City Thunder at Charlotte Hornets ($3,400) – Pokusevski is out so Muscala and Bazley will likely split the center minutes. Muscala averages a respectable 1.01 DKFP per minute and makes his hay from downtown. The Hornets boost the FPPM to centers by a league-leading 26.25% above league average, which includes an 86.92% boost for 3-pointers, a Muscala specialty. Let’s go!

Other Options – Mason Plumlee ($5,800), Alperen Sengun ($5,900), Darius Bazley ($3,000)

