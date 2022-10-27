Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Warriors vs. Heat Showdown on October 27

There are some exciting matchups in the NBA on Thursday, one of which pits the Miami Heat against the Golden State Warriors. Both teams have plenty of star power and have plans to make deep playoff runs in their respective conferences. This game will be the Featured DraftKings Showdown contest, so Let’s discuss some players to consider for your entries.

Set your DraftKings Fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $80K Fadeaway [$20K to 1st] (MIA vs GSW)

Captain’s Picks

Stephen Curry ($16,800 CP): For the first time this season, Curry scored fewer than 30 points in a game when the Warriors lost to the Suns on Tuesday. They went 7-for-17 from the field, scoring 21 points along the way. He still chipped in seven rebounds and eight assists and is now averaging 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game to start the season. The Heat are another tough defensive foe, but Curry’s shooting prowess and ability to contribute in multiple areas make him a top option for this important position.

Jimmy Butler ($14,700 CP): Butler might not have the same upside that Curry does, but he has a high floor. The Heat have played five games, and Butler has scored at least 34.3 DKFP in each of them. He’s one of their top scorers and facilitators, so if you want to fade Curry, then Butler is among the best secondary options for the Captain’s spot.

UTIL Plays

Bam Adebayo ($8,800): Adebayo is off to a bit of a slow start, averaging 14.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Last season, he provided 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He’s only shot 47.4% from the field so far, and that should improve when you consider he’s never shot lower than 51.2% from the field in any season of his career. While he might not be a top target for the Captain’s spot, he is still appealing for one of the Utility positions.

James Wiseman ($4,800): Wiseman has shown some promise off the bench for the Warriors, who would love for him to emerge as their center of the future. He hasn’t logged more than 20 minutes in a contest, but he’s still averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game. The Warriors will likely continue to ease him into the season, but even in a limited bench role, he’s shown signs that he can be productive.

Moses Moody ($2,600): The Warriors are short-handed right now with Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) out. Klay Thompson also received an early ejection against the Suns on Tuesday, which propelled Moody to play 24 minutes. He took advantage of his opportunity, scoring 13 points to go along with three rebounds, three blocks, one steal and two 3-pointers. Thompson’s minutes have been limited this season, so add that to DiVincenzo being out, and Moody should challenge for 20 minutes in this matchup.

Fades

Klay Thompson ($6,800): If the Warriors are going to successfully defend their championship, they are going to need Thompson healthy for the playoffs. Add that to his injury history, and it makes a lot of sense for the Warriors to be cautious with his minutes early on. The problem is, that strategy has contributed to him producing three games with fewer than 20 DKFP. Until he’s regularly playing 30 minutes a game, he’s too risky at this salary.

THE OUTCOME

The Warriors had extreme home and road splits last season. They were only 22-19 on the road, but they were 31-10 at home. They lost their only road game this season, and they are 2-1 at home. This is a tough spot for the Heat, who played Wednesday night in Portland. Look for the more well-rested Warriors to earn another win on their home floor.

Final Score: Warriors 114, Heat 107

Set your DraftKings Fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $80K Fadeaway [$20K to 1st] (MIA vs GSW)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mbarner51) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.