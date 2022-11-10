Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Showdown on November 10

There are only four games in the NBA on Thursday, but one of them will be two teams playing the second game of back-to-back sets when the Portland Trail Blazers host the New Orleans Pelicans. This game is also the Featured Showdown contest DraftKingsso Let’s highlight some players to consider for your lineups.

Set your DraftKings Fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $40K Fadeaway [$10K to 1st] (POR vs NOP)

Captain’s Picks

Damian Lillard ($14,700 CP): It’s Dame Time again for the Trail Blazers. Lillard was limited to 29 games last season due to injury, and when he was on the floor, he looked limited. Now healthy, he’s averaging 28.6 points and 4.1 3-pointers per game, while shooting 48% from the field. His usage rate is 32.1%, which is on pace to be the highest mark of his career. Add in his averages of 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, and Lillard carries an extremely high floor into this matchup.

Brandon Ingram ($13,200 CP): Ingram got off to a quiet start vs. the Bulls on Wednesday, but he exploded in the fourth quarter and hit clutch shot after clutch shot to finish with 22 points. Even with all of the Talent around him on the Pelicans, his 28.9% usage rate is almost identical to his mark from last season. For those who want to fade Lillard, Ingram is also an excellent option.

UTIL Plays

CJ McCollum ($8,400): Normally an efficient shooter, McCollum is shooting just 40.6% from the field. His heavy usage rate has still propelled him to average 19.1 points per game, and he’s also on pace to set a new career best with his average of 6.2 assists per game. A large role awaits him against his former squad, and it’s noteworthy that the Trail Blazers have allowed the seventh-most assists per game in the league.

Jerami Grant ($7,000): This one will require some monitoring. Grant (ankle) did not play Wednesday vs. the Hornets after being downgraded from probable to questionable earlier in the day. It might have just been a situation in which the Trail Blazers wanted to be cautious with their Veteran during a back-to-back set. The Hornets are only 3-9, and they didn’t need Grant to come away with the win. He’s transitioned seamlessly to his new squad, scoring at least 32.8 DKFP in four of his last five games. If he plays, he’s a great option. If not, then Justise Winslow ($4,400) becomes a potential value selection.

Herbert Jones ($4,800): Jones fits almost perfectly into the Pelicans’ starting five. They have plenty of scoring options in the unit, and Jones provides excellent defense while not requiring a ton of shot attempts. The only real negative is that he’s only averaging 0.3 3-pointers per game. If he could ever become a three-and-D specialist, he could help vault the Pelicans to the next level. Still, he’s scored at least 25 DKFP in three straight games, including two games with at least 32 DKFP.

Fades

Josh Hart ($6,800): Hart is one of the best rebounders in the league for his size. He’s averaged at least 6.5 rebounds per game in each of the last three seasons, and he’s averaging 8.8 boards per game this season. The Trail Blazers have relied heavily on him, leaving him to average 36 minutes. The problem is, he only has a 12.1% usage rate. At this salary, his scoring ceiling might not be high enough to warrant consideration.

THE OUTCOME

The Trail Blazers would certainly receive a significant boost if Grant and Jusuf Nurkic ($7,400, thigh) are able to return for this game. Even if they aren’t, though, it’s going to be difficult to keep up with a Pelicans team that will be at home and has the sixth-best Offensive rating in the league.

Final Score: Pelicans 120, Trail Blazers 114

Set your DraftKings Fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $40K Fadeaway [$10K to 1st] (POR vs NOP)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mbarner51) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.