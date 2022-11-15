Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Kings vs. Nets Showdown on November 15

Tuesday brings a fairly limited slate in the NBA, consisting of only five games. There will be some stars in action, including when the Sacramento Kings host the Brooklyn Nets. This game is also the Featured Showdown contest DraftKingsso Let’s highlight some players to consider for your lineups.

Set your DraftKings Fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $150K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st] (BKN vs SAC)

Captain’s Picks

Kevin Durant ($18,300 CP): The Nets are only going to go as far as Durant can carry them, especially with Kyrie Irving still serving a suspension. Durant has been stellar across the board, averaging 30.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 blocks per game. Look for him to feast against a Kings team that has the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league.

Domantas Sabonis ($15,300 CP): For those who want to fade Durant, or simply do not allocate so much of their budget to the Captain’s spot, Sabonis is a great option. After getting off to a bit of a slow start, he’s averaged 22.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game over his last six. Expect him to provide plenty of problems for a Nets team that has allowed the eighth-most rebounds per game in the league.

UTIL Plays

De’Aaron Fox ($9,800): Fox took a step backwards last season, shooting just 29.7% from behind the arc. He’s made big strides in that department, shooting 37.5% this season. That’s helped boost him to what would be a career high 54.8% shooting from the field. He’s averaging 44.1 DKFP per game, so even if you don’t use him at the Captain’s spot, he is still a great option for one of the Utility positions.

Seth Curry ($4,600): Curry missed eight of the Nets’ first nine games this season due to injury. They initially brought him back slowly, but he has logged at least 23 minutes in both of the last two games that he’s played. That helped him score 34.8 and 31.8 DKFP, respectively. He’s listed as probable after getting the second game of a back-to-back set off Sunday, and provides plenty of upside at such a cheap salary.

Edmond Sumner ($3,600): Sumner has started six straight games with Irving suspended. His numbers don’t jump off the page, but he’s started to become more aggressive, attempting at least 10 shots in three straight games. That helped him score at least 26.3 DKFP twice. With how poorly the Kings have played on the defensive end, Sumner might be worth the risk in tournament play.

Fades

Ben Simmons ($6,600): Simmons is officially listed as questionable with a knee injury. They did not take the floor Sunday, but that might have been attributed to the Nets playing the second game of a back-to-back set. Prior to that, Simmons had appeared in three straight games. The problem is, they scored fewer than 13 DKFP in two of them. He looks lost offensively and he only has a 13.1% usage rate, so even if he is cleared to play, he’s someone to avoid.

THE OUTCOME

This is an interesting matchup. The Nets have played better of late, winning four of their last six games. Their losses were a narrow two-point defeat at the hands of the Mavericks in Dallas and a loss to the Lakers on Sunday. The Kings have won three straight games and are 6-2 after an 0-4 start to the season. They aren’t just knocking off bad teams, either, with wins vs. the Warriors and Cavaliers on their resume. As good as the Nets have been of late, look for the surging Kings to take care of business on their home floor.

Final Score: Kings 118, Nets 114

Set your DraftKings Fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $150K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st] (BKN vs SAC)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mbarner51) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.