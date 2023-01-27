Fantasy basketball notebook: Replacing Aquaman, trading for Trae Young and more

Down goes Aquaman, who will step up?

Steven Adams has played a major role in the Memphis Grizzlies’ success thus far, as he’s quietly been the only player in the league to average 11+ rebounds, 2+ assists and more than a block per game. But the Grizzlies have announced that he’s going to miss three to five weeks due to a PCL sprain in his right knee. This means that Adams will surely be out until the All-Star break, and perhaps a bit longer. Which Grizzlies will step up in his absence?

The must-add player here is Brandon Clarke, as he went from playing 13 minutes and 15 minutes, respectively, in the two games prior to Adams getting hurt, to starting and playing a whopping 32 minutes versus the Warriors on Wednesday. The result was 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field, plus 8 boards, 2 assists and a steal. If you’ve been patiently holding onto Clarke, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for. The injury should also open up more minutes for Santi Aldama, Ziaire Williams, Xavier Tillman and David Roddy. Among those players, it’s hard to pinpoint a single beneficiary. That’s because part of Memphis’ success this season has been their overall depth, with different role players stepping up every night to help them win games.

No Crazy Eyes, but the Bucks keep Rolling

Similar to the Grizzlies, the Milwaukee Bucks have proven in recent years that they can withstand injuries to anyone not named Giannis, thanks to different role players stepping up at different times of the season. This week Khris Middleton returned from a long absence, but now Bobby Portis will be out for the next couple of weeks. Middleton’s minutes since returning have been held in check thus far, but as long as he can stay healthy from here on out, his stats should start to climb and he’ll go back to being a solid Fantasy starter soon.

A role player who has quietly had a nice month for Milwaukee is Pat Connaughton. In January, Connaughton is averaging 11.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 triples in 30.6 minutes per game, on 40% shooting from behind the 3-point arc. The return of Middleton was set to put the kibosh on Connaughton having sustainable Fantasy value, but the injury to Portis means he’ll be able to keep it going for at least a little bit longer.

The new-look Lakers

On the same night that Anthony Davis returned from a 20-game absence, Rui Hachimura made his Los Angeles Lakers debut, scoring 12 points with 6 rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench. With the return of AD and the addition of Hachimura, the Lakers’ frontcourt suddenly looks quite dangerous. Even if Hachimura continues to come off the bench, I expect him to thrive for his new team now that he’s playing with an elite playmaker in LeBron James.

As for those of you who’ve been enjoying Thomas Bryant’s stint as a starter, you should probably start looking for a replacement. We won’t be seeing many 20-10 games from Bryant anymore, unless Davis happens to get hurt again. As for the backcourt, Dennis Schroder has put together a nice string of games lately, but Lonnie Walker IV appears to be on the verge of returning from a month-long absence, which should cut into Schroder’s minutes and production somewhat.

What about those Wizards?

I suggest paying close attention to this team, as they’re one losing streak away from falling out of playoff contention. But as of now they’ve won four games in a row, and it’s time for Bradley Beal to step up his play and earn those ginormous paychecks that he gets. Kendrick Nunn had a solid Wizards debut on Wednesday, posting a well-rounded 12 points, 4 rebounds, 4 dimes, 2 steals and 2 treys in 22 minutes of action. That being said, Monte Morris sat out the game due to hamstring soreness, so I wouldn’t call Nunn a must-add player just yet. Still, if the Wizards want to make a serious playoff push, they’ll need Nunn to play like he did his first two seasons in the league before he suffered a knee injury.

With Hachimura no longer in town and Kristaps Porzingis still nursing an ankle injury, Washington’s frontcourt players getting a boost include Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert. Kuzma is currently playing the best ball of his season, and Gafford is worth adding if he was recently dropped in your league. Despite coming off the bench the past two games, Avdija has managed to average 12.5 points, 10 boards, 3 assists and 2 steals in 31 minutes per game, and he should have a longer leash to make mistakes now that Hachimura is gone. For Fantasy purposes, Kispert is nothing more than a 3-point specialist, but perhaps we’ll start seeing more Kyle Korver-esque games from him.

3-point shooting anomalies

(Who will start heating up and who will cool off soon?)

When it comes to shooting the rock, some players are streakier than others. And for whatever reason, some players are notoriously cold starters, while others start off hot and then gradually wear down throughout the season. Let’s examine some players on both ends of the spectrum.

Heating up — RJ Barrett, NYK

This coming summer, Let’s hope that Barrett decides to change up his offseason routine a bit so that he’ll be ready to roll when training camp and the regular season begins, rather than waiting a couple of months to shake off the rust. Over the first 25 games of this season, Barrett averaged just 18.2 points and 1.6 Threes per game on sub-29% shooting from 3-point range. In 18 games since then, Barrett has exploded for 23.0 points and 2.3 triples per game on 41% shooting from deep.

Unfortunately, the same thing happened to Barrett in 2021-22. Over his first 22 games of last season, Barrett scored just 14.0 points with 1.6 treys per game on 31% shooting from behind the arc, before averaging a much sweeter 22.8 points and 2.1 triples per game on over 35% shooting from deep in his 48 games after that cold start. Let’s hope that he can stay hot from here on out.

Cooling off — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, DEN

Without a doubt, Nikola Jokic makes the game easier for all of his teammates. But will KCP continue to drain over 46% of his 3-point attempts? The Veteran is a career 36.6% shooter from behind the arc, and he’s finished the season over 40% from deep just once. Because of his hyper-efficient outside shooting, Caldwell-Pope has been a Sneaky valuable Fantasy producer thus far. But if you have him on your team you may want to consider including him as part of a larger trade before his 3-point shooting starts to cool off a bit.

Heating up — Trae Young, ATL

Given his smooth stroke and the fact that he made over 38% of his 3-pointers last season, it’s hard to make sense of Young making less than 32% of his 3-point attempts thus far. But the reality is that after a horrid start to the season, Young’s outside shooting has been steadily improving. Over his past 18 games, he’s made 2.3 triples per game on 37% shooting, compared to sub-29% from deep over his first 26 games. There’s a solid chance that Young will have a much stronger second half to the season, making him a smart buy-low target.

Cooling off — Royce O’Neale, BKN

While he’s proven to be a steady outside shooter over the years, it was a bit surprising to see O’Neale come out of the Gates red hot this season, as he made 2.4 triples per game on over 43% shooting from deep over his first 34 games of the season. But in 10 games since then, he’s shot just 36% from the field and 31% from behind the 3-point arc. Clearly, the loss of Kevin Durant has made it much tougher for O’Neale to stay efficient. Since his shooting may get even worse before it starts to improve again, he’s another player to consider trading away.

Heating up — Jordan Poole, GSW

Poole had a very rough start to this season, as the aftereffects of Draymond Green’s Punch seemed to linger for quite a while. After the first 20 games of the season, he was scoring just 15.9 points per game, and 40 games into the season he was still shooting sub-31% on 3-pointers. But the return of Stephen Curry a couple of weeks ago has allowed Poole to thrive again, as he’s made 3.3 treys per game while shooting 50% from the field and over 40% from deep over his past eight games, which coincides with Curry’s return to the lineup. With “the punch” now firmly in the rear-view mirror, look for Poole to stay hot and have a strong finish to his season.

Cooling off — Spencer Dinwiddie, DAL

Prior to this season, Dinwiddie was a career 41% shooter from the field and just 32% from behind the 3-point arc. But this season he’s been much more efficient than ever before, at a solid 46% from the field while hovering right around 40% from deep. Once again, just like Caldwell-Pope to Jokic and O’Neale to Durant, this is a case of a sidekick thriving alongside a superstar who garners lots of attention — in this case it’s Luka Doncic. So why shouldn’t Dinwiddie be trusted? Well, he’s already starting to cool off, as he’s made less than 34% of his triples over his past 13 games. I suggest putting out some feeler offers to see what you can get for Dinwiddie before his shooting accuracy drops even further.

(Top photo: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports)