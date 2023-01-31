Fantasy basketball mailbag: Bol Bol’s second half value, Devin Vassell’s Dynasty upside and more

Let’s dive right into your questions for this latest Fantasy basketball mailbag!

Looking for next year’s break out candidates who you would keep to win next year (I can only keep 2 players in my league). Along those lines, how would rate the following in terms of next year’s keeper value ($ cost included): Kevin Porter Jr. ($6), Walker Kessler, Lauri Markkanen ($9), Kyle Kuzma ($7), Jalen Duren ($3) , Alperen Sengun ($20), Tari Eason($5) Onyeka Okongwu ($10), Cameron Johnson ($6), Jonathan Isaac ($1), Lonzo Ball ($2). — Ioannis H.

Some interesting options here. My gut instinct says to keep Markkanen and Porter, but if you’re looking to save money, Duren is very intriguing. He could really break out next season alongside a healthy Cade Cunningham, and the Pistons could decide to move on from the Isaiah Stewart experiment sooner or later, which would open up more minutes for Duren. But if you want to play it safe, Markkanen and Porter seems the way to go, especially given the balance of stats that they’ll provide.

Which guards do you think have significant upside over the second half of the season? I am particularly looking for dimes and efficiency in 9-cat leagues. —Edward M.

As far as assists go, one name that immediately comes to mind is Tyus Jones. The Grizzlies currently have a four-game cushion over the Sacramento Kings for the second seed in the Western Conference, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Ja Morant get some nights off over the final few months of the season. And when Jones gets a chance to start he almost always delivers, with strong averages of 20.0 points and 7.8 dimes on 52.5% shooting from the field over eight spot starts thus far.

Jaden Ivey is also starting to come on strong, with solid averages of 15.8 points, 4.5 boards and 6.3 assists over his past 10 games on 43% FG and 78% FT shooting, compared to 41% FG and 73% FT for the entire season . And he’s more of a wing who chips in with solid assists, but a smart buy-low candidate is Brandon Ingram. He’s yet to take off since returning from his toe injury, but with Zion Williamson out for several more weeks, Ingram could really shine from here on out.

Bol Bol — time to cut bait, or could he bounce back in the second half? — Brandon H.

What the heck do I do with Bol Bol at this point? He looked great for the first half but now, especially with Isaac back, he’s getting fewer opportunities. Do I hold out for a Mo Bamba trade? Or count him as another streamer? — Chris P.

It would be unwise for the Magic to stop developing Bol given his breakout season and the fact that he just turned 23 years old a couple of months ago. I figured Bol’s production would take a hit once players like Jalen Suggs and Jonathan Isaac returned to the court but, in my opinion, they should still be playing 20+ minutes per game every night. Besides the potential of a Mo Bamba trade, the Magic could also be looking to deal either Terrence Ross and/or Gary Harris, both of whom are averaging over 22 minutes per game this season. If that happens, Bol would gladly eat up a bunch of their Leftover minutes, making him Fantasy relevant again. Whether or not to hold him depends on the quality of free agents available, but I’m not quite ready to count him out.

Tari Eason seems to be progressing lately. What do you expect from the next 30 games? — Dave S.

Without a doubt, Eason is starting to figure things out. Over his past eight games, he’s quietly posted 11.4 points, 7.3 boards, 1.0 steals, 0.9 blocks and 0.6 threes per game on an efficient 53% shooting from the field. However, all of this has happened without Kevin Porter Jr. in the lineup. The test will be for Eason to continue putting up numbers once KPJ has returned. But the Rockets are clearly in lose-now mode, and they’ll surely be sellers at the trade deadline. And if Eric Gordon and/or Kenyon Martin Jr. get moved, Eason’s value could really soar after the All-Star break.

Who would you rather have long term in an 8-cat Dynasty league: Kevin Porter Jr., Devin Vassell, Benedict Mathurin, Keegan Murray? — Ben M.

Oooh, I like this question, as it’s always fun to look into the Dynasty crystal ball. All four players have bright futures, and it’s not hard to make a solid case for each one. I really like Murray’s future outlook, but did you know that Vassell is actually four days younger than the rookie Murray, despite being in his third NBA season? Vassell also has the most well-rounded Fantasy game when you factor in his 3-point shooting and free throw shooting, combined with his defensive prowess. Vassell would be my choice if he were fully healthy, but you may want to make sure he recovers okay from his current knee injury before making him your final answer.

Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “a shut-down candidate” for this year’s Fantasy playoffs? What would you do if you had him on a team? And alternatively, if you did not have him on a team, would you be trying to acquire him in lieu of people potentially (falsely?) believing that he would be shut down? — Alex K.

I mean, he’s only sat out four games thus far, and the Thunder’s current record is just one game under .500, so it’s a little late to start tanking if they’re trying to have a bottom five record. There is also plenty of value in getting a young team to be competitive on a nightly basis, even if it doesn’t result in a playoff berth. So if I had him, I’d be holding on and crossing my fingers that he doesn’t get shut down — and, sure, he’s definitely worth targeting if you can trade for him at a discount.

At this point I am still holding on to Jabari Smith and Killian Hayes, and I am also climbing the standings, moving into third after spending a month in the basement. However, with the trade deadline coming up, I want to be able to quickly pivot if there is a great pickup. Would you be likely to drop either at this point in a 9-cat league? — John B.

Your question insinuates that both players have struggled to hold value. While that’s been true for Smith, Hayes has played pretty well this season. Over his past 27 games, Hayes has posted 12.7 points, 7.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 Threes per game. I doubt you can find those types of numbers on your waiver wire. His body might be wearing down a little bit since he’s never played this many minutes before, but hopefully the All-Star break rejuvenates him. As for Smith, if you’ve held onto him this long, it would be foolish to drop him now. He’s still playing a lot of minutes and has been productive defensively, so you simply have to hope that his shot selection and 3-point shooting accuracy improves soon. Maybe you have someone else to drop instead?

I have a 12.5-game lead on second place in a 12-team, 9-cat H2H league. Jimmy Butler has been solid for me (when he plays), but I’m concentrating on the Playoffs now and would like to move Butler for someone who can play all four games in a week. What’s a realistic expectation on a return for Butler in a trade? — Jed J.

You have the right to be frustrated with Butler but, man, he’s so good when he needs to be. We’re talking 57 points scored on 21-of-31 shooting over his past two games — that’s Unreal efficiency. As far as trade targets, you may want to go after star players trying to make sure their teams at least get a berth in the play-in tournament. Some of these players will be less attainable than others, but some guys who come to mind include Nikola Vucevic, Zach LaVine, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes and Jerami Grant.

Trade deadline is next Thursday. Which back-ups and bench players should we be targeting in free agency should the team’s starter be dealt? — Jon G.

I addressed this topic a couple of weeks ago, and you can check that column out here.

Some players who I suggested could benefit included Saddiq Bey, Jeremy Sochan, Onyeka Okongwu, Zach Collins and Mark Williams. Both Bey and Sochan have had some big games recently, but that trio of centers are still coming off the bench, ready for bigger roles.

Kawhi Leonard. Discuss. — RT

That’s not a question, but I’ll bite. We’re talking about a future Hall of Fame player who is fully capable of being the best player on the court on any given night. It’s very easy to question his health and complain about all of the DNPs, but how do any of us know what his body feels like on a day-to-day basis? Yes, it’s true that Leonard did absolutely nothing for his Fantasy Managers before the month of December, but lately he’s been reminding everyone just how good he is.

Over his past 17 games, Kawhi has averaged 25.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.9 Threes in 34.4 minutes per game, while shooting a robust 54% from the field and over 88% from the foul line. Clearly, Leonard is still one of the top players in the league, he just seems to have more aches and pains after every game compared to other superstars.

So what can we expect from him the rest of the season? Well, the Clippers have the fourth-best record in the Western Conference Entering Monday’s games, but only two games in the standings separate them and the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are currently eleventh. So if you have Leonard on your team, you should be hoping for the Clippers to continue hovering just above .500 so that they’ll need Kawhi to play as much as possible for them to stay in the playoff picture and possibly avoid the risky play -in tournament. I like that Leonard is a little bit different from other superstars, and I’m hoping he’s fully healthy when the postseason rolls around, because the NBA Playoffs are better with him involved.

(Top photo: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)