Fantasy Basketball: LeBron James reclaims top spot in 2022-23 small forward rankings

No Fantasy basketball position is as deep as the point guard spot, but the modern NBA has developed some skilled wings in recent years. The best forwards in the game are often expected to score in bunches, rebound, and make plays for others without being detrimental on the defensive end.

Most of the top 10 small forwards in this year’s list can do all that. Their skill sets can make them extremely valuable in roto Leagues — especially if they can shoot the ball well from the Charity stripe and from beyond the arc. LeBron James has reigned Supreme at small forward for a long time, and I don’t expect anything different in 2022-23.

Which players are worth grabbing in the first round? What players seem likely to finish towards the top despite injury struggles? And players could fall short of expectations? Check out the rankings below for some brief explanations for the top five and a comprehensive top 50 list:

The Top Five

James was a top-three small forward last season despite appearing in just 56 games. The King’s versatility and productivity in all aspects of the game isn’t going anywhere, as he tallied at least 25.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game for the sixth consecutive season. His scoring average (30.0) was the highest it has been since 2005 in 2021-22. No small forward will match James’s playmaking upside and his rebounding should benefit from playing more power forward in 2022-23.

Tatum’s broke the top three in three consecutive seasons. It’s clear that he’s on track to become a perennial All-Star as the face of the Celtics, and he’s still getting better. Whether he can reach new heights as a scorer remains to be seen, but his rebound and assist numbers have increased with each pro season. It’s very unlikely that he’ll match James as a primary distributor, but his usually-efficient shooting and defense make him a shoo-in for the second spot in the top five.

Durant has played quite a bit of power forward with the Nets but seems poised to become a true wing again, as Ben Simmons didn’t play for the Nets last season but is expected to start as a point forward in 2022-23 with Brooklyn. Durant will get to tackle mismatches Relentlessly as a small forward with more length in the frontcourt. The scoring title will be well within reach for KD with a selfless and efficient playmaker like Simmons on the court. But Durant will only finish as high as his health allows him to. He will lose some rebound and assist numbers to Simmons, but that won’t stop him being a top-tier option whenever he’s available. Durant can average 26.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in his sleep.

DeRozan operated as more of a frontcourt player in Chicago with Lonzo Ball at point guard and Zach LaVine at shooting guard. Nevertheless, he led his team in points and assists last season while also chipping admirably on the glass. While he might not reach the same heights in 2022-23 with healthier seasons from Ball and Patrick Williams, his change in environment proved that he can still be a first option for a playoff team that’s loaded with talent.

Butler’s produced at a high level during his injury-plague run with Miami so far. The two-way wing’s numbers don’t jump off the stat sheet when you look at them, but he’s a jack of all trades who does everything the Heat need him to do. He’s a reliable 20-point scorer who always also totaled 6.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game since taking his talents to South Beach. He’s a Pest on defense and his Steal numbers help make up for what he lacks as a long-range shooter. Butler could have to get down and dirty a little more often now that PJ Tucker is out of the picture, and that could result in a rebounding boost.

Small forward rankings

1. LeBron James, LAL

2. Jayson Tatum, BOS

3. Kevin Durant, BKN

4. DeMar DeRozan, CHI

5. Jimmy Butler, M.I.A

6. Brandon Ingram, NOP

7. Kawhi Leonard, LAC

8. Chris Middleton, MIL

9. Miles Bridges, CHA

10. Tobias Harris, PHI

11. Andrew Wiggins, GSW

12. OG Anunoby, Raptors

13. Bojan Bogdanovic, UTH

14. Keldon Johnson, SAS

15. Michael Porter Jr., DEN

16. Saddiq Bey, DET

17. Gordon Hayward, CHA

18. Harrison Barnes, SAC

19. Dillon Brooks, MEM

20. Franz Wagner, ORL

21. De’Andre Hunter, ATL

22. Jae’Sean Tate, HOU

23. Mikal Bridges, PHO

24. Jaden McDaniels, MIN

25. Cameron Johnson, PHO

26. Kelly Oubre, CHA

27. Dorian Finney-Smith, DAL

28. Herb Jones, NOP

29. Otto Porter Jr., TOR

31. Doug McDermott, SAS

32. Jonathan Kuminga, GSW

33. Benedict Mathurin, IND

34. Tari Eason, HOU

35. Cam Reddish, NYK

36. Juan Toscano-Anderson

37. Rudy Gay, UTH

38. Nassir Little, POR

39. Trey Murphy, NOP

40. Ziaire Williams, MEM

41. Corey Kispert, WAS

42. Jeff Green, DEN

43. Torrey Craig, PHO

44. Georges Niang, PHI

45. Isaac Okoro, CLE

46. ​​Joe Ingles, MIL

47. KJ Martin, HOU

48. Kyle Anderson, MIN

49. Royce O’Neale, UTH

50. Cedi Osman, CLE