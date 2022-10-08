Fantasy basketball – H2H Categories draft tiers by position

2:00 PM ET

  • Eric MoodyESPN

Have you felt like you missed out in your draft after failing to draft an entire group of talented players? To help you navigate your upcoming H2H category drafts, let’s talk tiers.

Tier-based drafting is all about looking for maximum talent/production at the best price. Each position has a different point where there is a considerable drop off in Talent and opportunity. This methodology provides you with a clear picture of the strengths and weaknesses of a position. It allows you to make calculated and impactful decisions during the draft, and it helps you avoid erratic ones that can leave you short-handed at a key position.

Here is a basic grid for H2H Categories leagues, along with some analysis to summarize each of the five positions. As a reminder, it’s a good best practice to make your own tiers and embrace your opinions. You’ll be even more cool, calm and collected during your draft or auction, and come away feeling like you did your due diligence leading up to draft day.

Point Guard

There is no doubt that point guards are crucial players in Fantasy basketball, since they can score, dish out, steal, and hit triples. Taking the right player at the right time can be the key to a successful Fantasy hoops season.

Fortunately, the first three tiers offer a wide variety of great options. Leaving your draft with at least one from the top three tiers is essential. Two point guards I’m particularly intrigued by are LaMelo Ball and Cade Cunningham. Ball averaged career Highs in most categories last season except field goal percentage. I believe he’ll take an additional step forward this season. Cunningham delivered on the hype leading into his rookie season. However, he was particularly great following the All-Star break. Cunningham averaged 21.1 PPG, 6.5 APG and 5.7 RPG. Due to Jerami Grant’s departure, Cunningham will be the team’s primary playmaker. Cunningham is capable of exceeding expectations even at his average draft position.

