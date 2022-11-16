Fantasy Basketball: For Jordan Goodwin, Tari Eason and these under-the-radar players, it’s all about the stash

Stashing can be a strategy that pays dividends when it counts, or it costs you valuable production early in the season. Knowing who is worth the risk can be tricky. Managers want to look for players who could step into a larger role at some point while also providing enough value right now.

Let’s dive in.

Jordan Goodwin, Wizards

The absence of Bradley Beal has allowed Goodwin to step into a larger role. He has played at least 20 minutes in five consecutive games, running with the closing unit on more than one occasion. Over that period, he is averaging 9.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks. Although Beal returns Wednesday, the question remains as to if and when Goodwin might take over the starting role from Monte Morris. In 27.6 minutes per night, Morris currently sits as the 165th-ranked Fantasy player, falling short of expectations. The Wizards are unlikely to make a change anytime soon, but if Goodwin can maintain 20 minutes per night, he could be worth keeping.

Tari Eason, Rockets

Eason came into the season as one of the more hyped late-round targets thanks to impressive stints in both Summer League and preseason. Unfortunately, his role was subdued, playing fewer than 20 minutes in eight of the first nine regular-season games. Despite the minutes, he still contributed across multiple categories on most nights, albeit on a low volume. Since then, he has played at least 20 minutes in three of the past five games while continuing to elevate his production. In just 19.8 minutes per game, Eason has been the 55th-ranked player over the past two weeks. The bulk of that value comes from his 2.3 steals per game, which seems moderately sustainable. Should his trajectory continue upward, he certainly makes for an elite stash option who can also help you now.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks

After a mini-breakout season, Okongwu was seen as the likely replacement for Clint Capela, with the only question being when it might happen. Many were confident it could happen sooner rather than later, making him a target in many 12-team leagues. Unfortunately, those hopes appear to have been dashed, with Okongwu currently seeing fewer minutes per game than last season. Granted, he is still putting up top-130 value in just 19.7 minutes per game — just enough to be a viable asset. However, Capela is playing well at the moment, ranking inside the top 50 thanks to averages of 11.4 points, 11.9 boards and 1.5 blocks on 60 percent shooting from the floor. The Hawks will likely push hard for a high playoff seed, meaning Okongwu’s path to minutes is not as clear as others. While he can be rostered, the long-term upside is somewhat clouded.

Isaiah Jackson, Pacers

Jackson was seen as a breakout candidate thanks to an emphatic end to his 2021-22 campaign. The major stumbling block was that Myles Turner remained on the roster, and despite constant Rumors of a trade, nothing seemed inevitable. Although Turner was injured to open the season, he has since taken his place in the starting lineup and looks fantastic. Jackson, meanwhile, has seen his playing time ebb and flow. He sits just outside the top 150, making him a Fringe target in 12-team leagues. Over the past week, he’s putting up top-70 numbers, although that’s an unsustainable 92 percent from the field. For now, he’s a specialist with a view to increased production should Turner fall by the wayside.

Jalen Williams, Thunder

Williams suffered an injury in the opening game of the season, costing him the following four matchups. As with many Thunder players, his minutes have been inconsistent since that time, ranging from 14 to 36. While he is the 177th-ranked player on the season, he is just outside the top 130 over the past week, averaging 27.7 minutes per game . It’s all about playing time for Williams, which is never assured in Oklahoma City. However, having now closed a few games, it is clear that they view him as a critical piece whenever things are tight. He is worth grabbing to see if the minutes level out, keeping in mind that you may need to give him a week before making a call on whether to send him back to waivers.

Jalen Duren, Pistons

Duren has already shown the ability to be an elite rebounder and shot blocker, despite playing just 21.1 minutes per game. While it makes sense to start him alongside Isaiah Stewart, head Coach Dwane Casey has other ideas. The return of Marvin Bagley to the lineup has clouded things even more, making Duren a risky target. Stewart is set to miss at least 2-3 weeks of action with a toe injury, something that, on the surface, could open up some playing time for Duren. However, having Bagley and Duren on the floor together could be a disaster, meaning his role may not change. He could be worth grabbing to see what happens with the rotation. Maybe he shifts into a more prominent role. Beyond that, it is best to see him as a streamer until the Pistons embrace the tank and roll with him a bit more.