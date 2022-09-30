Fantasy basketball – Eric Karabell’s ‘Do draft’ list

Bam Adebayo deservedly zoomed up into the second round of many Fantasy basketball drafts last season, turning into quite the reliable asset for points, rebounds, assists and stealing, all while shooting well. Fantasy Managers have tough decisions to make in the early rounds of drafts, but when a big man can provide so much value in so many key categories, it is tough to ignore.

So why is Adebayo Slipping into late in the third round in ESPN average live drafts this season? Nothing notable changed here. Adebayo is a terrific Fantasy option with room for more improvement. He missed six weeks of last season after thumb surgery, but it was hardly a repeat injury, and his final numbers showed career bests in PPR and steals, with plenty of rebounds while maintaining solid shooting. Moreover, the Heat didn’t add much this offseason. Adebayo should be great again.

Fantasy Managers should look at ADP not only from the most previous season but also try to remember the way things were the previous season as well. Evaluating why certain players slipped in drafts can be quite intriguing, and often shows the fundamental flaw that managers pay too much attention to the most recent stats, including missed games. Adebayo is not a brittle player. He’s an underrated star and a solid second-round pick yet again, but available later.

All of us would love to possess the first overall pick and — regardless of format — select Denver Nuggets C Nikola Jokic. Alas, this is not possible. Participate in an auction and anyone can get Jokic, but otherwise, he’s gone before pick No. 2. Jokic is a marvelous player, and I pay particular attention to his assists and steals. Hey, perhaps I remain a dinosaur playing in category/roto formats, and when a big man can pass and steal, it really matters. Adebayo is not Jokic, but he passes and steals. We should all notice.

Point guards and versatile big men that pile on the points, boards and hopefully other things are who I tend to focus on in drafts. It works for me. In addition to the undervalued Adebayo, here are others I figure to end up with on my various teams, in ADP order. Do draft them.

Damian Lillard, PG, Portland Trail Blazers

I have no concerns at all with Lillard. If he was a borderline first-round pick a year ago, what changed? OK, he got hurt, he’s a year older, but he’s fine now. Invest in him.

Domantas Sabonis, PF/C, Sacramento Kings

Sabonis is a deserving second-round pick that piles on boards and assists, while hitting his shots. There’s no reason to doubt he can do it again.

Darius Garland, PG/SG, Cleveland Cavaliers

The addition of Donovan Mitchell will not Garland’s scoring or playmaking. I’m surprised people are taking Mitchell over Garland. I’d draft Garland first.

Nikola Vucevic, C, Chicago Bulls

While it would be nice if Vucevic scored a tad more, he was hardly a Bust a season ago. He also played much better in the second half of the season and is underrated as a playmaker.

Chris Paul, PG, Phoenix Suns

Paul is more of a Creator on the floor nowadays, but he remains a top-notch shooter. He also averaged 68 games over three seasons, so there’s no need to worry about injury.

Jrue Holiday, PG/SG, Milwaukee Bucks

Holiday is incredibly consistent and has posted excellent numbers every season. This reliability really matters in Fantasy and it’s nice to know what you’re getting, Round 4 is not too early to draft Holiday.

Julius Randle, PF, New York Knicks

Last season was quite a step backwards for Randle, but it’s also tough to complain about 20 PPG, 9.9 RPG and 5.1 APG. Those numbers are still tremendous.

Jarrett Allen, C, Cleveland Cavaliers

Allen is a double-double machine and continues to improve. He’s finally scoring more and he did it all with Evan Mobley next to him, so don’t overthink it.

Jonas Valanciunas, C, New Orleans Pelicans

Valanciunas is another double-double machine who falls too far in drafts. If you think he’ll stop producing with Zion Williamson playing, just stop it.

Gary Trent Jr., SG, Toronto Raptors

I usually don’t target players that don’t provide many boards or assists, but Trent hits tons of 3-pointers, gets steals and rarely turns the ball over.

Alperen Sengun, C, Houston Rockets

Sengun hardly looked overwhelmed as a Rookie and now that Christian Wood is gone his minutes and production will rise. I wouldn’t take him in Round 6 but in Round 10, absolutely.

Mikal Bridges, SF, Phoenix Suns

Bridges used to be a top-50 pick, but now he’s a bargain after the top 100. He’s posted ordinary numbers at first glance, but his durability, steals and solid shooting stand out.

Josh Hart, SG/SF, Portland Trail Blazers

It is rare to find a swingman like Hart with solid rebounding numbers. They won’t average 19 PPG with Lillard back, but he’s worth a pick after Round 10 as a bench depth piece.

Tre Jones, PG, San Antonio Spurs

Jones is now the starting point guard in San Antonio, so his past numbers are irrelevant. He should post 7 APG, with low turnovers, and hit his shots. That’s enough for a late round filer.

Brandon Clarke, PF/C, Memphis Grizzlies

A starting role awaits for Clarke with Jaren Jackson Jr. out to start the season. He is an efficient scorer capable of getting rebounds, blocks and steals. Clarke is a smart deep-league pick.

Isaiah Jackson, PF/C, Indiana Pacers

Jackson piled on the steals and blocks late last season and opportunity awaits for him if Myles Turner is traded. I would draft him and exercise patience.

Cameron Johnson, SF/PF, Phoenix Suns

Johnson is another option mainly for Deeper formats that can hit a myriad of 3-pointers. He averaged 16.3 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.2 3PG when starting last season.

Jonathan Kuminga, SF/PF, Golden State Warriors

Kuminga is perhaps the Lone bargain among Warriors players. He averaged 12 PPG, 5 RPG as a starter at only 19 years old. I expect big things ahead with increased minutes.