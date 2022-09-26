Get ready for your 2022-23 Fantasy basketball drafts with our Expert Consensus Rankings, FREE mock draft simulator, and 2022-23 player projections.

Check out our 2022 Fantasy basketball draft rankings as you prepare for your leagues.

Prepare for your Fantasy basketball league with our FREE mock draft Simulator >>

Fantasy Basketball Draft Rankings & Advice (2022)

Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy & Advice: Players to Target (2022)

Ja Morant (G – MEM)

The elite Memphis point guard enters his fourth season as a Top 5 Fantasy basketball option. And Morant was the unquestioned leader of a Memphis team that produced an 18-win improvement from the previous season, while advancing to the second round of the NBA playoffs. Averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.2 steals, while shooting 49.3 percent from the field, Morant is now an elite Fantasy producer when healthy. His Wiry 6-foot-3, 175 lb frame is a concern, as his games played have dropped in each of his first three seasons. If Morant plays 65-70 games, he will be a Top 3 Fantasy performer in 2022-2023.

Jimmy Butler (G/F – MIA)

Jimmy Butler is 32 years old and has failed to reach 60 regular season games played since 2016-2017. However, when he plays he is a fantasy machine. Butler is a box-score stuffer that has averaged over 38 FPPG in each of the past three seasons. They remain the clear top option on an NBA Championship-caliber Miami team. Few players in the Top 20 can match is 2.5 steals/blocks per game while carrying 30 PPG nightly upside.

Bradley Beal (G/F – WAS)

The 29-year-old sniper signed a five-year, $251 million deal with Washington despite playing just 40 games due to a torn ligament in his wrist. Based simply on volume, Beal should have the chance to post career highs across the boards, returning close to the 30 PPG mark he posted the previous two seasons before 2021-2022. He averaged a career-high 6.6 APG, while maintaining at least 4.2 RPG in each of the past five campaigns. Beal’s 3P efficiency has dropped for three straight seasons, but he is a potential Fantasy Steal if he can regress closer to his 37.2% career mark from deep.

Check out the latest Fantasy basketball expert Consensus rankings >>