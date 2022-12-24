Fantasy basketball: Don’t overlook Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma averaged 17.1 PPG and 8.5 RPG in his first season with the Washington Wizards and many applauded him for getting his career back on track after a few rough seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. Who thought he would keep improving statistically?

After all, most Presumed Kuzma was only able to produce those lofty numbers last season because G Bradley Beal missed more than half the games and PF/C Kristaps Porzingis isn’t exactly the most durable fellow around either. The Wizards don’t have much else.

Instead, the Wizards now feature three players averaging more than 20 PPG (and still, little else), and Kuzma is the bargain of the three, going in the sixth round of Fantasy drafts. Beal leads the way in scoring, but we can probably forget about him averaging 30 PPG again anytime soon. His assists are down and, after he recently missed 10 days with a hamstring injury, it looks like another season short of 60 games. Porzingis last played in 60 games when Obama was president.

Kuzma has missed only one game this season and, because of this durability, entered Wednesday among the top 20 in points and top 30 in rebounds. It’s easy to overlook a player such as this, especially alongside stars such as Beal and Porzingis, when the Wizards have lost 13 of 15 games and are headed to another Lottery season, with Rumors about more roster turnover.

Kuzma may be traded because, unlike Beal and Porzingis, he is tradable. Who wouldn’t want an affordable, 6-foot-9 Sharpshooter combining 7.6 RPG and 2.6 3PG?

This rare combination is one of the reasons why Kuzma delivers more value than most 3-point shooters. A mere 11 players entered Wednesday with more 3-pointers, and only Celtics SF/PF Jayson Tatum and Jazz SF/PF Lauri Markkanen had more rebounds.

I’m all about the combination statistics, you know. It amazes me how Bucks C Brook Lopez combines 3-pointers and blocked shots, for example. Kuzma Barely felt like rebounding with the Lakers. He didn’t average 13 PPG in either of his final two seasons there. Now he’s a scorer and rebounder. He’s been so different with the Wizards.

I saw the end of Washington’s road win over the Devin Booker-less Suns on Tuesday and Beal was the fourth quarter hero, scoring 16 points in the final stanza, but Kuzma led the team with 29 points, hitting half of his 10 attempted 3- pointers, and he threw in six assists.

Kuzma wasn’t an assist guy with the Lakers, either. Now he gets 3.5 APG. The Lakers are a bad team, too, despite boasting several stars. They had Kuzma, but not this version of Kuzma. It’s just so interesting watching this player, who we once bypassed and probably gave up on, change into a valuable Fantasy investment.

As for Beal and Porzingis, let’s just say I am mildly concerned. Sure, each player averages more than 40 Fantasy points per game, which is awesome considering only 34 players are doing so, but how many games can we count on?

Beal can still seemingly score at will, but I wonder if years of driving the lane and dealing with those implications have caught up to his body. Can he handle 35 MPG? Porzingis can’t. Applaud him for another solid statistical season, as he will average more than 20 PPG for his third team in five years, but he’s probably not going to play through physical woes in February and March for a 50-loss team. He misses so many games. I would try to trade him now before his tide shifts.

This team is desperate for others to step up, but it’s not happening. I thought about adding PF/C Daniel Gafford in a league in which I need blocked shots, but he’s not blocking that many shots. PG Monte Morris averages 5.1 APG, but not enough points or 3-pointers to be interesting.

Journeyman SG/PF Delon Wright is a steals star, but he has played in only four games. SF/PF Rui Hachimura, the No. 9 pick in the 2019 draft, isn’t healthy or developing. SF/PF Deni Avdija, the No. 9 pick in the 2020 draft, is healthy but is not developing. What statistical disappointment awaits 2021 pick Corey Kispert? Oh well.

Other random thoughts

–Yeah, I know my preseason pick of Grizzlies PF/C Brandon Clarke breaking out hasn’t really worked out, but the season isn’t over yet! I Originally believed Clarke would start with PF/C Jaren Jackson Jr. injured and likely to miss a few months of the season, but Santi Aldama started instead and, lo and behold, Jackson returned sooner than expected. Clarke underachieved. Perhaps few have noticed but he is averaging 12.4 PPG, 6.9 RPG and shooting 76% from the field in December! That’s really good and certainly important in a deep league. Don’t give up on talent.

–I traded for Spurs SG/SF Devin Vassell in a key league and was none too pleased when Coach Gregg Popovich decided he should come off the bench for a week, but Vassell is starting again, and he scored 26 points (48 Fantasy points ) on Monday. Why did I trade for Vassell? I needed scoring and 3-pointers, and the third-year Florida State product is doing this, though little else. The Spurs are bad but because I have so many shares of their players in Fantasy (Vassell, underrated C Jakob Poeltl and PG Tre Jones), I keep watching. Keep investing. Vassell can score more than 20 PPG.

–Jazz PG Mike Conley is showing no interest in traditional scoring, and now I’m mad. I’m sure he won’t shoot 38% from the field all season, but he hasn’t scored more than seven points in any of his past five games. He has more assists in that span! He’s 35 and, frankly, looks done. I’m mad and sad. I didn’t expect 16 PPG but he’s actively hurting my team in a roto league. Oddly, the Jazz have no other real point guards, although Jordan Clarkson gets assists. Collin Sexton is not a point guard, and neither is Nickeil Alexander-Walker or rookie Ochai Agbaji. Since I doubt Conley plays in 60 games or even finishes the season in Utah, perhaps there is an opportunity for someone not on the current roster here.

–Some keep asking in such a nice way why Pelicans PF Zion Williamson appears on my “Do Not Draft” list every season, including this one, and if I want to either admit I have no idea what I am doing or just quit the business altogether. (I’ve actually considered each take.) Williamson looks awesome. I love watching him play. He’s one of the faces of the NBA and he averages 44.2 Fantasy points per game, 21st in the league, and that is close to his ADP. If he remains healthy, he’s surely no bust. Health was my first concern. My other was with him roto pour (yes, I play roto) and ability to contribute other stats. So far, he only kind of passes that test. He’s 39th on the Player Rater. He was drafted on the 22nd. That’s my point. Not enough rebounds, few 3-pointers, bad free throw percentage. He’s not a bust, but in roto, still a bit overvalued.

–I will admit to being wrong about Heat PG/SG Tyler Herro, though. He averaged 20.7 PPG a season ago and earned top sixth man honors, but now he’s a starter and he’s so much better. Who saw this guy averaging 6 RPG, and he has seven assists in each of the past two games, too. He’s paying attention defensively and averaging 1.4 steals this month, and of course we love the 4.8 3PG in December. Yep, Herro is a Fantasy star. Would I take him over Beal the rest of the season? I think I would.