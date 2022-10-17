Fantasy Basketball category boosters: JaVale McGee Highlights block boosters in 2022-23

It’s a given that bigs are much more likely to dominate the blocks category every season, but you don’t have to search for superstar talent to get results. Rudy Gobert will likely remain the NBA’s premier rim protector, but others can rise up the ranks while Robert Williams and Jaren Jackson deal with nagging knee injuries. Several role players were among the league’s leaders in rejections, and we’ve put together a list of three targets worth acquiring later in drafts or streaming throughout the season to win the blocks category in your Weekly Fantasy Basketball matchups.

Do you want to avoid paying a premium for defensive support? These options could be just what you need.

JaVale McGee DAL • C • 00 PPG9.2 RPG6.7 GDP1.09 View Profile

McGee will be starting over Christian Wood in Dallas and has been one of the NBA’s most productive shot blockers in recent years. He’s averaged at least 2.5 blocks per 36 minutes for nine consecutive seasons. While he probably won’t play more than 20 minutes per game in his age-34 season, he’ll make the most of his time on the court as a reliable rim protector.

Daniel Gafford WAS • C • 21 PPG9.4 RPG5.7 GDP1.38 View Profile

Kristaps Porzingis is a capable shot blocker and is set to start at center for the Washington Wizards this season. Health has never been his strong point, though. Gafford finished eighth in total blocks with 99 last season and will surely be called upon from the bench to relieve Porzingis on a nightly basis. His block total has gone up with each NBA season, and he’s averaging 1.3 rejections per game off the bench for his career.

Isaiah Hartenstein NY • C • 55 PPG8.3 RPG4.9 GDP1.13 View Profile

Hartenstein will play behind one of the league’s most prolific shot blockers in Mitchell Robinson with the New York Knicks, but he’ll still get plenty of chances to send away shots. He finished as a top-10 shot blocker last season while backing up Ivica Zubac with the Los Angeles Clippers without starting a game. Tom Thibodeau isn’t known for giving reserves a ton of minutes, but Hartenstein will be put to use after signing a two-year, $16 million deal.