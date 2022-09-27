Fantasy basketball 2022 head-to-head Top 100 rankings: Jokic over Giannis at the top

Rankings! Get your rankings here!

While I am not Moses transporting Sacred tablets of knowledge imprinted from the Heavens (I am but a Son), what follows below should serve you well in wading through the head-to-head landscape this upcoming season. Keep in mind that, depending on which punt strategy you employ, certain players will increase or decrease in value.

1. Nikola Jokic, DEN

Jokic is the Consensus numero uno player, in any country or language. In sickness or in health, for Fantasy or in real life. It doesn’t matter if you play roto or head-to-head, Jokic is THE man. Now, he did have a usage rate of 31.5% last season. Both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. missed most of the season, so he will cede some usage. In the prior two seasons with a healthy Murray, the usage rate for Jokic was 28.9% and 26.8%. All that does is bring him one Lightyear closer to the pack, though.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL

Giannis literally stuffs the stat sheet in every category. He’s light in treys, but still drained 1.1 per game last season. The biggest Bugaboo for Giannis has been the free-throw shooting, and that’s a big deal because he attempted 11.4 last season, Converting 72%, which makes punting FT% the most likely path to take. That said, and it’s an extremely small sample size, but in five EuroBasket games this summer, he has gone 9-for-11, 8-for-9, 15-for-18 and 6-for-7 and 9-for- 12 from the Charity stripe.

3.