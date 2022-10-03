Fantasy Basketball 2022-23: Sleepers To Target

Let’s take a look at a few of our favorite Fantasy basketball Sleepers as you prepare for your 2022 Fantasy basketball draft.

Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy & Advice: Sleepers to Target (2022)

Franz Wagner (ORL – SG,SF): ADP 84 Overall

He’s a better Fantasy option than you may realize, and he’s just scratching the surface. There’s room for growth defensively for Wagner, which could elevate him to an early-round pick in 2023.

Keegan Murray (SAC – PF): ADP 88 Overall

Murray’s a better Fantasy player than a real-life player, but that’s what we care about here. His skill set fits perfectly for Fantasy and we just need him and Sabonis to work together.

Devin Vassell (SAS – SG,SF): ADP 89 Overall

He’s THE option in San Antonio and you can expect a good scoring output, as well as 3-point and defensive help.

Anfernee Simons (POR – PG,SG): ADP 95 Overall

I’m above consensus, and I think I’m still too low on Simons. I may need to bump him up a bit as we’ve seen how well complementary guards have been beside Damian Lillard in the past.

Tre Jones (SAS – PG): ADP 104 Overall

Jones is a popular sleeper, and rightfully so, as the Spurs don’t have any true point guards on their roster after the Murray trade. But expect it to be a rotation to start off instead of just handing it over to Jones off the jump.

Herbert Jones (NOR–SF): ADP 109 Overall

Jones is one of my favorite players in the league, but you’re drafting him mainly for steals here. Expect his role to decrease when the Pelicans are fully healthy, but he will be useful at least early.

Monte Morris (WAS – PG,SG): ADP 121 Overall

Morris in Washington is one of my favorite Sleepers this year. He didn’t exactly thrive when he got the chance to start in Denver, but with Point Jokic, it was hard for him to really get the most out of his skill set. I like the opportunity in Washington next to Bradley Beal.

De’Anthony Melton (PHI – PG,SG): ADP 132 Overall

Melton is my favorite sleeper this year and my favorite signing. He was responsible for having the Grizzlies in four of the top six pace three-man lineups last year. His Analytical approach, defensive presence, and insistence on pushing the ball up the court make him invaluable for the Sixers and Fantasy managers.

Isaiah Hartenstein (NYK – PF,C): ADP 168 Overall

He’s really, really good, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we see him out-play Mitchell Robinson more often than not. The minutes are the concern.

Chris Duarte (IND – SG): ADP 193 Overall

Duarte put up good numbers immediately as a Rookie last year and provides good shooting percentages for Fantasy managers.

Jalen Johnson (ATL – SF): ADP N/A Overall

Johnson is another favorite sleeper of mine. It’s a crowded team, but he has a big opportunity as a backup wing.

Michael Waterloo is a Featured Writer at FantasyPros. For more from Michael, check out his Archive and follow him @MichaelWaterloo.